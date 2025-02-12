The Federal Government has initiated efforts to revitalize and reform Nigeria’s cooperative sector to enhance economic growth, social cohesion, and poverty reduction.

Senator Aliyu Abdullahi, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, made this known at a technical strategy session on the Implementation of the Cooperative Reform Programme held on Wednesday in Abuja.

Abdullahi emphasized the sector’s potential to improve food and nutrition security while acknowledging the challenges that have hindered its growth.

RelatedStories No Content Available

He noted that the cooperative sector faces key obstacles such as weak governance, outdated laws, and inadequate funding.

“However, we are also aware of the challenges that have hindered its growth, including weak governance, outdated laws and inadequate funding.

“Our mission is to chart a new course for the Cooperative sector, one that is built on the principles of transparency, accountability and inclusivity.

“We aim to create an enabling environment that fosters innovation, entrepreneurship and job creation,” he stated.

Key focus areas for reforms

To achieve these objectives, Abdullahi outlined several priority areas for reform, including reviewing the final report of the ministerial technical working group on cooperative reform and revamp.

“We will develop implementation strategies that align with the Renewed Hope Agenda, prioritising the needs of our citizens and promoting economic growth.

“Secondly, we will examine proposals for restructuring the Federal Department of Cooperatives’ divisions and units.

“This will ensure that our institutions are fit for purpose, efficient, and effective in delivering services to our citizens,” he added.

He also highlighted the need to reposition the Federal Cooperative Colleges across the country.

“Our goal is to ensure that these institutions are equipped to provide high-quality training and education, preparing our youth for the challenges of the 21st century,” Abdullahi stated.

Collaboration with stakeholders

The government intends to work closely with cooperative societies, private sector operators, and civil society organizations to ensure the reforms are impactful.

“Let us work together to create a vibrant and inclusive cooperative sector that benefits all Nigerians,” the minister urged.

Mr. Idris Sani, Director of the Federal Department of Cooperatives, stated that the meeting aimed to reposition Nigeria’s cooperative sector through the introduction of reform programs.

He emphasized that these reforms would help revitalize the sector and generate income to address the country’s socio-economic challenges.

Sani further noted that Nigeria has significant potential for cooperative society growth.