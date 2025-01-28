DeepSeek has unveiled its latest AI model, Janus-Pro-7B, which it claims outperforms OpenAI’s DALL-E 3 and Stability AI’s Stable Diffusion 3 Medium in text-to-image generation tasks.

This announcement, made in a report titled “Janus-Pro: Unified Multimodal Understanding and Generation with Data and Model Scaling,” highlights the model’s advancements in multimodal understanding and generation capabilities.

Janus-Pro-7B’s performance has been validated across multiple benchmarks, showcasing its capabilities in both multimodal understanding and text-to-image generation.

On the GenEval leaderboard for text-to-image instruction-following tasks, Janus-Pro-7B achieved a score of 0.80, surpassing Janus (0.61), OpenAI’s DALL-E 3 (0.67), and Stable Diffusion 3 Medium (0.74).

“Janus-Pro-7B achieved a score of 79.2 on the multimodal understanding benchmark MMBench and 0.80 on the GenEval leaderboard, outperforming state-of-the-art unified multimodal models, including DALL-E 3 and Stable Diffusion 3 Medium,” DeepSeek stated.

The model scored 79.2 on the multimodal understanding benchmark MMBench, significantly outperforming competitors such as Janus (69.4), TokenFlow (68.9), and MetaMorph (75.2).

Addressing previous shortcomings

The Janus-Pro-7B model builds on the foundation laid by its predecessor, Janus, by addressing critical challenges in visual encoding and generation tasks. It incorporates 72 million high-quality synthetic images with real-world data to achieve enhanced image outputs.

According to the report, earlier models, including Janus, struggled with the conflicting demands of multimodal understanding and generation. To resolve this, Janus-Pro introduces decoupled visual encoding, enabling it to excel in both tasks.

“Janus-Pro incorporates improvements across three dimensions: training strategies, data, and model size,” the report states, adding that the model demonstrates scalability with two configurations—1B and 7B parameters.

The original Janus model, validated at the 1B parameter scale, faced limitations due to its relatively small model capacity and limited training data.

These constraints led to suboptimal performance in short-prompt image generation and unstable text-to-image outputs. Janus-Pro-7B addresses these issues through enhanced training strategies, expanded datasets, and increased model capacity.

The report emphasizes that these upgrades not only improve the model’s text-to-image instruction-following performance but also enhance its stability and scalability, making it a strong contender in the AI-generated imagery space.

More insights

DeepSeek is a relatively new entrant to the AI industry, founded in 2023 by Chinese entrepreneur Liang Wenfeng. Despite being less than two years old, the company has already made a significant impact.

In January 2024, it released its open-source models for download, where they quickly gained popularity, topping the iPhone app download charts and surpassing OpenAI’s ChatGPT app.

DeepSeek’s latest reasoning model, R1, has drawn comparisons to top-tier AI products from OpenAI and Meta. The company claims its models are not only competitive in performance but also more efficient and cost-effective to develop.

One of the standout claims from DeepSeek is the cost of training its models. The company stated that training one of its latest models cost $5.6 million, a figure far below the $100 million to $1 billion estimated by industry leaders for similar projects.

DeepSeek has also highlighted the efficiency of its development process, which reportedly does not rely on the most powerful AI accelerators.