Nigeria’s foreign exchange market came under renewed pressure on Monday as the naira weakened to N1,629 per dollar at the official market.
This compared to N1,600/$1 reported at the close of trading on Friday.
This comes despite aggressive interventions by the Central Bank of Nigeria, which sold $124 million earlier in the day at rates between N1,595 and N1,611, following a $197 million sale on Friday.
The sustained depreciation suggests intensifying dollar demand and growing market unease as global financial markets react sharply to new U.S. tariff threats.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow…
