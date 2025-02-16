Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup, xAI, is set to release the Grok 3 chatbot on Monday, with the billionaire claiming it will be the “smartest AI on Earth.”

The product will debut with a live demonstration at 8 p.m. Pacific time, Musk announced in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The launch of Grok 3 comes amid a global race to develop increasingly sophisticated and cost-effective AI chatbots.

Musk teased the new model during a video conference at the World Government Summit in Dubai on Thursday, describing it as a breakthrough that will outperform all existing AI tools.

Grok 3 was trained on synthetic data and is designed to achieve logical consistency by reflecting on its mistakes and iterating through the data.

This self-correcting capability sets it apart from earlier models, Musk explained, positioning it as a significant advancement in AI technology.

The release of Grok 3 shows Musk’s ambitions to compete in the rapidly evolving AI landscape, where companies like OpenAI, DeepSeek, and others are vying for dominance.

DeepSeek, a Chinese startup, recently made waves with an AI model comparable to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, signaling the intensifying competition in the sector.

What we know

The launch comes against the backdrop of a long-standing feud between Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015 but left in 2018 over disagreements about the company’s direction.

OpenAI’s creation of a for-profit arm in 2019, which attracted billions in funding from Microsoft, has been a particular point of contention.

Musk has repeatedly criticized the move, accusing OpenAI of prioritizing profit over its original mission of ensuring artificial general intelligence (AGI) benefits humanity.

What to know

In a recent development, Musk led a consortium in a $97.4 billion unsolicited bid to acquire OpenAI. However, the OpenAI board unanimously rejected the offer, stating the company is not for sale.