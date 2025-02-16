Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup, xAI, is set to release the Grok 3 chatbot on Monday, with the billionaire claiming it will be the “smartest AI on Earth.”
The product will debut with a live demonstration at 8 p.m. Pacific time, Musk announced in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The launch of Grok 3 comes amid a global race to develop increasingly sophisticated and cost-effective AI chatbots.
Musk teased the new model during a video conference at the World Government Summit in Dubai on Thursday, describing it as a breakthrough that will outperform all existing AI tools.
Grok 3 was trained on synthetic data and is designed to achieve logical consistency by reflecting on its mistakes and iterating through the data.
This self-correcting capability sets it apart from earlier models, Musk explained, positioning it as a significant advancement in AI technology.
The release of Grok 3 shows Musk’s ambitions to compete in the rapidly evolving AI landscape, where companies like OpenAI, DeepSeek, and others are vying for dominance.
DeepSeek, a Chinese startup, recently made waves with an AI model comparable to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, signaling the intensifying competition in the sector.
What we know
- The launch comes against the backdrop of a long-standing feud between Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015 but left in 2018 over disagreements about the company’s direction.
- OpenAI’s creation of a for-profit arm in 2019, which attracted billions in funding from Microsoft, has been a particular point of contention.
- Musk has repeatedly criticized the move, accusing OpenAI of prioritizing profit over its original mission of ensuring artificial general intelligence (AGI) benefits humanity.
What to know
In a recent development, Musk led a consortium in a $97.4 billion unsolicited bid to acquire OpenAI. However, the OpenAI board unanimously rejected the offer, stating the company is not for sale.
- OpenAI Chairman Bret Taylor emphasized that any future offer would be disingenuous, adding that the board remains committed to its nonprofit mission.
- Musk’s lawyer, Marc Toberoff, countered by accusing OpenAI of enriching certain board members at the expense of its charitable goals.
- Musk filed a lawsuit against Altman, OpenAI, and Microsoft in August 2023, alleging a breach of contractual obligations.
- The lawsuit remains unresolved, further fueling tensions between Musk and his former collaborators.
- As countries and companies rush to develop AI technologies, the stakes have never been higher. Grok 3’s launch positions xAI as a key player in this global competition, with Musk betting on its superior capabilities to outpace rivals.
- However, the rapid advancement of AI also raises questions about ethical considerations, regulatory oversight, and the potential societal impact of increasingly powerful models. Musk has been vocal about the need for responsible AI development, even as he pushes the boundaries of what the technology can achieve.
