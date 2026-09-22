FG to deploy 300 containers of power equipment for nationwide transmission upgrades

The Minister of Power, Mr Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, has disclosed that the Federal Government will deploy and install 300 containers of critical power equipment to boost transmission infrastructure upgrades nationwide.

The Minister of Power, Mr Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, has disclosed that the Federal Government will deploy and install 300 containers of critical power equipment to boost transmission infrastructure upgrades nationwide.

The Minister made this known at a media briefing in Abuja, according to a statement issued by the ministry on Tuesday.

Tegbe also highlighted that the next phase of government intervention includes deepening grid stabilisation along the Lagos, Enugu-Port Harcourt and Abuja-Kaduna-Kano corridors, while commencing technical audits on some corridors to identify weak points and guide investment.

What the Minister is saying

According to the statement, Tegbe said the Ministry, in collaboration with relevant government agencies, had facilitated the “release of more than 300 containers of critical power equipment held at the ports.”

He added that the equipment would now be inspected, deployed and installed to support transmission infrastructure upgrades.

According to the Minister, the release addressed the contradiction of having unfinished power projects while critical equipment remained stranded in storage.

He said the Ministry would also continue work towards the Transmission Super Grid, aimed at improving the utilisation of existing generation and distribution assets while preparing power infrastructure for future electricity demand.

More details

According to the Minister, new transformers were commissioned at Apapa, Ijora, Alausa and Lekki, unlocking 672MW, while a 300MVA transformer energised at Katampe unlocked another 240MW.

“Generation and transmission had exceeded 5,000MW over recent weeks, compared with the 3,700MW–4,700MW range before June, while a generation peak of 5,330MW was recorded during August and September,” the Minister stated.

He added that N1.23 trillion had been raised towards settling the backlog of power-sector debt worth N3.3 trillion.

He further disclosed that the resolution of certain litigation had unlocked the procurement of approximately 1.4 million smart meters, adding that military formations had reached 90,000 installations.

What you should know

In March 2026, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu proposed the establishment of a Grid Asset Management Company (GAMCO) to address persistent challenges in Nigeria’s electricity transmission network.

The development was aimed at tackling longstanding issues in the electricity value chain, particularly in transmission, to support industrialisation and a reliable power supply.

Despite trillions of naira invested in Nigeria’s electricity sector, repeated national grid collapses in 2026 have renewed concerns that funding alone cannot fix the country’s long-standing power crisis.