The Emerging Technology of the Blockchain is evident in its revolutionization of various industries, including but not limited to real estate, health care and finance industries.

As Africa continues to embrace the transformative power of the blockchain, campaigns like the Ibom Blockchain Summit act as a catalyst in driving harassment of this transforming innovation.

The Second Edition of The Ibom Blockchain Summit (IBS) is set to return in 2025, solidifying its position as the most anticipated blockchain event in Akwa Ibom State and Africa’s blockchain ecosystem.

Scheduled for 19th – 22nd March 2025, at the iconic Ibom Hall Grounds, the summit promises an unparalleled gathering of blockchain enthusiasts, experts, innovators, and policymakers, with the goal of understanding the entire journey of the Blockchain, where we were, where we are and where we are headed, thus, This year’s Theme: The Odyssey, united under a shared vision of advancing blockchain adoption across Africa.

Since its inception, IBS has been a beacon of innovation, education, and empowerment. Hosted in Akwa Ibom, a state renowned for its tech-forward initiatives, the summit has consistently delivered on its mission to demystify blockchain technology and highlight its transformative potential.

Powered by the Moov Team, one of Nigeria’s leading Blockchain Business Development and Marketing firms, the IBS vision is to establish Akwa Ibom as a leading hub for blockchain innovation in Africa, driving sustainable development and economic transformation through blockchain technology. The mission is to educate and inspire individuals about blockchain’s potential, foster partnerships that accelerate blockchain adoption, and create a thriving ecosystem of blockchain innovators, entrepreneurs, and policymakers.

Under the theme: The Odyssey, IBS 2025 aims to expand its reach, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and the broader public. By fostering collaboration among developers, businesses, regulators, and thought leaders, IBS is set to redefine the narrative around blockchain in Nigeria and beyond.

The summit comes to provide a platform for young people to explore careers and entrepreneurial opportunities in the blockchain space. On the policy development front, it aims to contribute, to creating an enabling environment for blockchain adoption in Nigeria by facilitating dialogue between stakeholders, including developers, startups, investors, and policymakers.

What to expect at IBS 2025

The 2025 edition of IBS is designed to be both educational and impactful, offering attendees a mix of value through keynote sessions to educate, panel discussions to portray the wonders of the Blockchain, hackathons to expose ideas to funding, workshops for practical knowledge, and exhibitions to showcase the journey so far.

Key highlights include:

Keynote sessions by global leaders: Insights from top blockchain experts, policymakers, and innovators.

Insights from top blockchain experts, policymakers, and innovators. Interactive panels : Discussions on topics such as decentralized finance (DeFi), careers in the blockchain industry, blockchain in governance, and more.

: Discussions on topics such as decentralized finance (DeFi), careers in the blockchain industry, blockchain in governance, and more. Workshops: Practical sessions tailored for beginners and experts, focusing on blockchain development, security, and integration with artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies.

Practical sessions tailored for beginners and experts, focusing on blockchain development, security, and integration with artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies. Exhibitions: A showcase of cutting-edge blockchain-based solutions and crypto projects driving innovation and adoption in Nigeria, Africa and beyond.

Impact and future directions of IBS

The 2024 edition of the summit reinforced its reputation as a landmark event, attracting over 15 blockchain experts, key opinion leaders, and over 2,000 attendees.

Testimonials from past attendees further project IBS’s impact and legacy. Jessica, a blockchain enthusiast, shared, “My tech journey began at IBS2024. Today, I teach DeFi and mentor others in the field.” Similarly, Cynthia Robert humorously noted, “I came looking for a husband but found Bitcoin instead. It was worth it!”

“The Ibom Blockchain Summit was an eye-opening experience for me. I gained valuable insights into the potential of blockchain technology and its applications in various sectors,” emerging blockchain developer Emmanuel Akpan asserted. In the words of another blockchain enthusiast Charles James, “I was impressed by the quality of speakers and the depth of discussions at the summit. It was a great opportunity to network with like-minded individuals and learn from experts in the field.”

According to Uduakobong Michael, an entrepreneur, “The summit was a game-changer for me. I learned about the various opportunities available in the blockchain space and was inspired to start my blockchain-based project.”

Looking ahead, the organizing committee is committed to expanding the scope and reach of IBS. Accordingly, future directions include regional and international outreach by attracting participants and speakers from across Africa and beyond.

Other planned initiatives include launching hackathons, scholarships, blockchain hubs/research labs, and mentorship programs for young innovators.

Join the movement

Are you a developer, entrepreneur, policymaker, or blockchain enthusiast? This is your opportunity to be part of something big.

Mark your calendars for 19th-22nd March 2025, and join us at the Ibom Hall Grounds to explore the limitless possibilities of blockchain technology. Together, we will empower individuals, help transform industries, and unlock Africa’s potential in the digital economy.

For more details and to register, visit the Ibom Blockchain Summit Website website.