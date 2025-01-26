The Lagos State Government has mandated dredgers and miners to maintain motorable roads leading to mining and dredging sites.

This directive is part of new operational guidelines introduced by the Office of Mineral Resources, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.

These guidelines were disclosed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Mineral Resources, Engr. Abiola Olowu, during a meeting with the Lagos State Dredgers’ and Miners’ Association on Friday, as stated in a release on the official Facebook page of the state government on Saturday.

The directive aims to reduce the adverse effects of these operations on local communities, improve accessibility, and minimize road damage caused by heavy mining equipment.

Other guidelines include prohibiting abandoned trucks, managing runoff water, handling oil discharges, and ensuring daily haulage fee payments.

“These outlines, according to him, include Mandatory use of tarpaulin covers on loaded haulage trucks, Prohibition of carrying wet sand, Ensuring sand is properly covered before leaving sites, Avoidance of overloading trucks, and Display of operational rules and regulations at haulage truck garages.

“Other outlines are the Prohibition of abandoned trucks on roads, mining, and dredging sites. Maintenance of all motorable roads leading to mining and dredging sites, Proper channelling of runoff water from dredging sites, Responsible management of oil discharges from machinery, and Daily payment of haulage fees per trip,” the statement read in part.

More insight

Olowu emphasized the critical role mineral resources play in the state’s economy and emphasized the need for environmentally sustainable and community-friendly extraction practices, stressing that the guidelines are designed to foster a safe and environmentally responsible environment.

“We recognise the significant role mineral resources play in Lagos State’s economy. However, it is our responsibility to ensure their extraction and utilisation prioritise environmental sustainability and the well-being of our communities,” he said.

He further emphasized that dredgers and miners who violate the stipulated guidelines will face arrest and prosecution.

The statement also noted that Engr. Abiola Kosegbe, representing the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources at the meeting, alongside Mrs. Olabisi Akinpelu, the Director of Admin and Human Resources, emphasized the importance of complying with legal and environmental best practices.

Similarly, Geologist Emilio Cardozo, the Director of the Solid Mineral Department, warned that non-compliance with the guidelines would lead to severe sanctions.