Google has said it is taking proactive steps to shape public perception and influence AI policies globally by helping regulators sharpen their focus on artificial intelligence.

The tech giant, already under intense regulatory scrutiny for its search and advertising businesses, is emphasizing education and workforce training to pave the way for broader AI adoption.

Alphabet’s President of Global Affairs, Kent Walker, disclosed this plan, emphasizing the importance of familiarizing individuals and organizations, including governments, with AI tools.

“Getting more people and organizations familiar with AI creates better AI policy and opens up new opportunities – it’s a virtuous cycle,” Walker said in an interview with Reuters.

Workforce training and AI education

According to Walker, a cornerstone of Google’s strategy is expanding educational programs to prepare the workforce for AI’s transformative impact.

He said the company’s Grow with Google platform, which has already certified over 1 million individuals in skills like data analysis and IT support, is now adding AI-focused courses.

One such course, tailored for teachers, aims to integrate AI knowledge into education systems, according to program head Lisa Gevelber.

However, Walker emphasized that courses alone are insufficient.

“What really matters is having a credential that people can use to apply for jobs. To this end, Google is fostering public-private partnerships, such as the Skilled Trades and Readiness program, which collaborates with community colleges to train workers for jobs, including constructing data centers,” he said.

The program is now incorporating AI education to further enhance workforce readiness.

Navigating AI’s Workforce Impact

Google is also commissioning studies to assess AI’s impact on the job market, predicting that while some jobs may be entirely displaced, most roles will integrate AI in some capacity.

To prepare for these shifts, the company has enlisted economist David Autor as a visiting fellow to explore innovative workforce training methods.

Autor suggested that AI could create immersive training programs similar to flight simulators, as traditional classroom training has often proven ineffective for adult retraining.

“The history of adult retraining is not particularly glorious. Classroom training is not going to be the solution for many,” Autor noted.

What you should know

Globally, governments are drafting regulations to address AI-related issues such as copyright, privacy, and systemic risks.

The European Union’s AI Act, which requires risk assessments and disclosures from general-purpose AI systems, has faced pushback from tech giants due to potential penalties.

In the U.S., Google is grappling with regulatory battles on multiple fronts. The Department of Justice (DOJ) is pushing for significant changes, including potentially breaking up its Chrome browser business and curtailing AI advancements as remedies for its monopoly in search.

To influence the narrative around the technology’s societal impact, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced a $120 million investment fund in September to build AI education programs.