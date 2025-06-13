Google has announced that it will discontinue support for Android’s Instant Apps by December 2025, citing low user engagement as the primary reason for phasing out the feature.

The decision marks the end of a product that was first introduced in 2017 to allow users to try apps without downloading them.

According to Google, developers could reach new audiences by offering quick previews of their apps.

However, the feature never gained widespread traction.

The shutdown was first noticed by developer Leon Omelan, who found a warning inside Android Studio stating:

“Instant Apps support will be removed by Google Play in December 2025. Publishing and all Google Play Instant APIs will no longer work. Tooling support will be removed in Android Studio Otter Feature Drop.”

Confirmation from Google

According to Google spokesperson Nia Carter, who spoke to The Verge, the company confirmed the move and explained the reasoning behind the decision.

“Usage and engagement of Instant Apps have been low, and developers are leveraging other tools for app discovery such as AI-powered app highlights and simultaneous app installs.”

“This change allows us to invest more in the tools that are working well for developers, and help direct users to full app downloads to foster deeper engagement,” Nia stated.

With the removal of Instant Apps, developers will need to shift towards other discovery tools and install mechanisms.

What you should know

Instant Apps were introduced to make it easier for users to try out Android apps without installing them. Through a web link, users could launch a lightweight version of an app instantly, whether to preview a feature, test a service, or even play a game without needing to visit the Play Store.

To support this, developers had to break their apps into smaller modules, ensure smooth deep linking, and keep the initial download size within Google’s limits. The goal was to help users explore apps faster and then decide whether to install the full version.

Originally, the app was made to support devices running Android 4.3 and above. Instant Apps later required Android 6.0 or higher. Updates in Android O (now Android 8) brought even more flexibility, including the ability to launch Instant Apps directly from the app drawer and add them to the home screen like regular apps.

In the first quarter of 2025, Google’s AI-powered Search tool, called AI Overview, was used by over 1.5 billion people every month. Google also hit a major milestone with more than 270 million people paying for its services, mostly to YouTube and Google One. YouTube Music and Premium now have over 125 million subscribers worldwide, including those using free trial.