The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) is set to unveil its “Irrigate Nigeria” project, a transformative initiative designed to enhance mechanized farming and enable farmers to achieve three farming cycles annually.

Speaking on Kakaaki the African Voice, a live program aired on African Independent Television (AIT) in Abuja, NASENI’s Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, Mr. Khalil S. Halilu, emphasized the project’s potential to revolutionize Nigerian agriculture.

“This initiative will enable farmers to have three harvests in a year, compared to the traditional single-season harvest,” Mr. Halilu stated.

He explained that the project aims to tackle the country’s ongoing food scarcity by providing farmers with modern irrigation techniques and equipment for dry-season farming.

Alignment with food security agenda

Mr. Halilu revealed that NASENI has already tested the concept at its Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Development Institute (AMEDI) greenhouse in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The successful trials will now be expanded nationwide to ensure broader adoption.

The “Irrigate Nigeria” project also prioritizes the use of locally manufactured tools for farming and post-harvest processing.

In addition, NASENI is collaborating with Indonesia to establish a coal fertilizer factory, which is expected to launch soon.

“We are also partnering with the Czech Republic to assemble affordable mini tractors, ensuring accessibility for small-scale farmers who cannot afford large tractors,” Mr. Halilu stated.

Renewable energy advancements

Beyond agriculture, NASENI is making strides in renewable energy. Mr. Halilu highlighted the Agency’s recent upgrade of the NASENI Solar Energy Company Ltd (NSEL) from 22 megawatts to 50 megawatts in 2024, with plans to expand production capacity to over 100 megawatts in 2025 to meet growing demand.

The Agency is also constructing a Solar Industrial Park in Nasarawa State for electric vehicle (EV) assembly and continues to operate the NASENI/Portland CNG centre in Utako, which remains the largest in the country.

“These initiatives reflect NASENI’s dedication to advancing food security, renewable energy, and technological innovation in Nigeria,” Mr. Halilu concluded.

What you should know

NASENI is projecting to lift 2.5 million Nigerians out of poverty within five years through its technology transfer initiatives and various programs.

The Agency anticipates reducing Nigeria’s import bills by 25%, amounting to savings of $37.4 billion by 2030, through partnerships that promote local manufacturing of highly demanded items.

It also aims to create over three million jobs by 2030 by transferring technology knowledge to 300,000 SMEs.

NASENI has successfully launched 35 market-ready products, including electric tricycles, laptops, phones, lithium batteries, solar home systems, and solar irrigation equipment, with three of these products already in use.

Additionally, the Agency is reviving 55,000 broken-down tractors and converting them to cleaner energy options such as Compressed and Liquefied Natural Gas.