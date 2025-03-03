The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has officially launched the first phase of the Irrigate Nigeria project in Gamawa Local Government Area of Bauchi State, introducing a repayment model that requires benefiting farmers to return support received in portions of their harvests.

The initiative, developed under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, is aimed at boosting year-round farming, increasing farmers’ income, and ensuring food security.

The Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NASENI, Khalil Suleiman Halilu stated that farmers participating in the initiative will repay support received in portions of their harvests, which will be pooled into a strategic food reserve.

“The repayments by farmers for the support being provided will be in the form of convenient portions of their harvests, like rice paddy. These repayments will be pooled into a strategic food reserve that will help to stabilize commodity prices and also made available for institutional sale for export.”

Backstory

Recall that Nairametrics previously reported that the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) was set to launch its “Irrigate Nigeria” project, a transformative initiative aimed at enhancing mechanized farming and enabling farmers to cultivate crops three times a year.

The project was designed to tackle Nigeria’s food scarcity crisis by equipping farmers with modern irrigation techniques and dry-season farming tools.

NASENI had previously tested this concept at its Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Development Institute (AMEDI) greenhouse in Lafia, Nasarawa State, and following its success, the initiative was set for nationwide expansion.

Sustainability through public-private partnership

Halilu explained that the project is structured around a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, ensuring sustainability beyond government funding.

“This Federal Government initiative rests on four components for its sustainability which include: first, the deployment of centralized NASENI irrigation systems to support farming clusters in the participating communities.

Second is the provision of input-enhanced seeds and fertilizers, including technical support to the participating farmers to complement the provision of irrigation equipment.

Third is the specialized nature of the commercial model, aimed at ensuring commercial viability and long-term sustainability.

Lastly, Irrigate Nigeria Project will be run on a commercial basis, but with every care taken to ensure that this does not burden the participating farmers unnecessarily.”

The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Technology Transfer (PICTT), Dr. Mohammed Dahiru, highlighted that the PPP model was deliberately chosen to prevent the failure of previous government-funded initiatives.

“No private sector puts funds into any investment and allows it to fail or go to sleep. The private sector’s mindset primarily is that anything that is worth investing in must be nurtured to succeed, which is not always the case with fully government-funded projects.”

According to Dahiru, this model ensures that the project remains commercially viable and achieves its long-term objective of enhancing Nigeria’s agricultural ecosystem.

Nationwide expansion plan

The Irrigate Nigeria project, which commenced in Bauchi, is set to be replicated across the country, ensuring that farmers in different regions benefit from modern irrigation systems.

NASENI aims to support farming clusters through centralized irrigation systems, enhanced seeds, fertilizers, and technical assistance, allowing farmers to cultivate year-round regardless of rainfall.

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, expressed appreciation to the Federal Government for selecting Gamawa Local Government Area as the first beneficiary of the project.

“What the Federal Government is doing today in Gamawa is the fulfillment of the essence of governance, that is to create an enabling environment, and it is a plus for President Tinubu or the Federal Government. This project is more than just about farming; it is about food security, economic empowerment, and national stability.”

“The Irrigate Nigeria Project, if implemented as designed, will have a multiplier effect across the agricultural value chain, both vertically and horizontally,” he said.

He noted that it will drive knowledge transfer, introduce advanced technologies, and distribute wealth equitably, ensuring that even the most vulnerable members of our society benefit from this transformation.