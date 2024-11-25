The National Economic Council (NEC) has urged state governments to adopt and patronize technological innovations developed by the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

According to the Council, the States’ patronage of local technology has become imperative to accelerate Nigeria’s industrialization

NASENI’s Director of Information, Olusegun Ayeoyenikan, disclosed in a statement released on Monday that Vice President Kashim Shettima made this call during the 146th NEC meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting featured a presentation by NASENI’s Executive Vice Chairman, Khalil Halilu, who outlined a strategic roadmap to drive Nigeria’s industrial transformation.

NASENI’s focus

Halilu’s presentation, titled “NASENI Economic Transformation Through Advancement in Technology Transfer and Adaptation”, highlighted the agency’s focus on critical sectors such as renewable energy and sustainability, health and biotechnology, agriculture and food manufacturing, sustainable transportation and mobility, digital technology, construction, and smart cities, as well as defense and aerospace.

He detailed several innovations spearheaded by NASENI, including the development of electric vehicles and NASENI Solar Home Systems aimed at enhancing rural electrification.

He also mentioned smart devices such as laptops and tablets designed to meet Nigeria’s unique market needs, as well as solar irrigation pumps and coal-based fertilizers designed to improve agricultural productivity across the country.

Transforming Nigeria to innovation hub

Halilu emphasized NASENI’s commitment to transforming Nigeria into a global innovation hub through technology transfer and product commercialization.

“He also highlighted ongoing projects such as the NASENI Troment vaccine factory initiative, the NASENI Portland compressed natural gas (CNG) center, the NASENI Devfrontier solar light and battery projects, the NASENI Renewable Park, and the NASENI Family Homes initiative promoting sustainable housing solutions,” the statement read in part.

The agency requested NEC’s support to establish manufacturing industries in various states by utilizing local raw materials.

NASENI also called for streamlined processes related to land and seaport access, assistance in setting up showrooms for its products, and favorable policies to encourage the adoption of its initiatives.

Halilu noted that NASENI has attracted $3.23 billion in investments and launched the DELT-Her initiative to empower female engineers.

NEC issues directive on lithium battery factories

While commending the agency’s efforts to drive local manufacturing and industrial development the NEC directed the agency to scale up the establishment of lithium battery factories in regions with abundant natural resources and to repair tractors nationwide under the National Asset Restoration Programme.

The Council also resolved to leverage NASENI’s tailored support for manufacturing and public sector partnerships to strengthen Nigeria’s economic diversification.

NEC emphasized the importance of infrastructure, policy frameworks, and market access as critical components in achieving these objectives.

What you should know

NASENI is the only on-purpose built intervention agency of the Federal Government under the Presidency whose mandates include nurturing an appropriate and dynamic Science and Engineering infrastructure base for achieving home-initiated and home-sustained industrialization for Nigeria.

The mandate of the Agency includes the development of relevant processes, capital goods, and equipment necessary for job creation, national economic well-being, and progress.