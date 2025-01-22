The All-Share Index finished the trading day on January 21, 2025, with a strong performance, gaining 767.63 points to close at 103,137.99.

This marks a modest rise of 0.75% from Monday’s closing value of 102,370.36, coinciding with a notable increase in trading volume.

Despite this upward momentum, trading volume fell sharply by 66% from the previous day’s N1.3 billion to N440.3 million.

Nevertheless, market capitalization increased, reaching N63.3 trillion from 13,087 transactions, up from N62.80 trillion reported earlier.

Among individual stock performances, MTNN, SCOA, and OMATEK stood out with impressive gains of 10.00%, 9.93%, and 9.88%, respectively.

In contrast, NSLTECH and ABBEYBDS were the notable decliners, experiencing losses of 9.88% and 9.09%.

LASACO and ACCESSCORP led the trading charts as the most actively traded stocks, making significant contributions to the overall turnover of the day.

Market Summary Current ASI: 103,137.99 points Previous ASI: 102,370.36 points Day Change: +0.75% Year-to-Date Performance: +0.21% Volume Traded: 440.3 million shares Market Cap: N63.3 trillion Top 5 gainers MTNN: up 10.00% to N256.30 SCOA: up 9.93% to N2.99 OMATEK: up 9.88% to N0.89 UNIVINSURE: up 8.70% to N0.75 CAP: up 8.52% to N47.75 Top 5 losers NSLTECH: down 9.88% to N0.73 ABBEYBDS: down 9.09% to N3.30 SUNUASSUR: down 8.21% to N6.15 DEAPCAP: down 7.08% to N1.05 CILEASING: down 6.082% to N4.10

Trading volume

Trading volume experienced a significant decline during the session, dropping by 66% to 440.3 million shares. Key highlights include:

LASACO led the chart with an impressive 108 million shares traded.

ACCESSCORP closely followed, exchanging 44 million shares.

UBA secured third place with 27.8 million shares.

ZENITHBANK and UNIVINSURE contributed 26.7 million and 22.6 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of trading value, the session was dominated by:

SEPLAT, reporting transactions worth N3.5 billion.

MTNN followed with trades totaling N1.6 billion.

ZENITHBANK and ACCESSCORP contributed N1.2 billion and N1 billion, respectively.

UBA rounded out the day with N945.6 million in trade.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

In the SWOOT category, notable performances included:

MTNN, which gained 10%.

Conversely, OANDO experienced a modest increase of 2.7%.

For the FUGAZ group, which encompasses FBNH, UBA, GTCO, ACCESSCORP, and ZENITHBANK, the performance was mixed:

GTCO gained 1.72%, ZENITHBANK 0.43%, ACCESSCORP 0.41%, and UBA 0.29%.

In contrast, FBNH saw a decline of 1.54%.

Market outlook:

The All-Share Index jumped 767.63 points, crossing the 103,000-mark again. With Q4 earnings reports from major and mid-cap stocks coming in late January and early February, the index could see even more rallies.