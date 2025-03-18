On March 17, 2025, the Nigerian market closed in the red, dropping 196.15 points to settle at 105,799.17.

This decline translates to a 0.19% decrease from the previous day’s closing value of 105,995.32, coinciding with a dip in trading volume.

Daily trading volume fell significantly, from 750.5 million the day before to 477.5 million, marking a sharp 36.38% decline.

The market capitalization ended the day at N66.3 trillion, firmly holding onto the N66 trillion threshold.

Amidst the fluctuations, ACADEMY and NEIMETH stood out as noteworthy gainers, rising by 9.92% and 8.43%, respectively.

However, ETRANZACT and SUNUASSUR faced challenges, dropping by 10.00% and 9.66%, respectively. Throughout the trading day, JAIZBANK and ZENITHBANK were particularly active, contributing significantly to the overall trading volume.

Market Summary

Current ASI: 105,799.17 points

Previous ASI: 105,995.32 points

Day Change: -0.19%

Year-to-Date Performance: +2.79%

Volume Traded: 477.5 million shares

Market Cap: N66.3 trillion

Top 5 Gainers

ACADEMY: up 9.92% to N2.88

NEIMETH: up 8.43% to N2.70

TANTALIZER: up 6.83% to N3.13

DANGSUGAR: up 4.71% to N36.70

STANBIC: up 4.24% to N61.50

Top 5 Losers

ETRANZACT: down 10.00% to N5.85

SUNUASSUR: down 9.92% to N4.63

PRESTIGE: down 8.26% to N1.00

SOVRENINS: down 7.77% to N0.95

REDSTAREX: down 7.76% to N5.35

Trading volume

JAIZBANK emerged as a dominant force in trading, with an impressive 197.4 million shares exchanged, closely followed by ZENITHBANK, which recorded 25.9 million shares.

SOVRENINS also showed strong performance, trading 19.2 million shares.

PRESTIGE and FIDELITYBK contributed 18.5 million and 15.8 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

Regarding trading value, MTNN stood out as the leading performer, facilitating transactions worth N1.3 billion.

ZENITHBANK added N1.2 billion to the daily total, while NAHCO and JAIZBANK contributed N626.5 million and N606.1 million, respectively.

ARADEL rounded off the trading value figures with N501 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

In the SWOOT category, OANDO experienced a decline of 2.02%.

Within the FUGAZ sector, GTCO fell by 0.57%, ZENITHBANK also dipped by 0.52%, and UBA shed 0.41%.

Nevertheless, ACCESSCORP declined by 0.21%, and FIRSTHOLD slipped by 0.17%.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index may be poised for a correction following the bearish trends seen throughout March.

If the market is not deemed overbought, it could present attractive opportunities for investors looking to buy at lower prices.