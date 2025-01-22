Telecommunications operators under the aegis of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) have officially reacted to the approval of a 50% tariff adjustment by the Nigerian Communications Commission.

ATCON noted that though the 50%, did not fully address the operators’ request for a 100% increase, the decision reflects the NCC’s acknowledgement of the significant operational challenges facing the telecoms industry and its commitment to sustaining quality service delivery for Nigerians.

In a press statement signed by ATCON President, Tony Izuagbe Emoekpere, the association commended the NCC’s consultative and collaborative approach in addressing these industry issues.

Telcos await the Determination document

ATCON noted that its members are eagerly awaiting the official Determination document from the NCC, which is expected to provide detailed guidelines on the implementation of the new tariffs in line with the Nigerian Communications Act 2003.

According to the body, this document will be instrumental in guiding operators and stakeholders on the implementation of the adjustments and the accompanying expectations.

“While the approved tariff adjustment, capped at a maximum of 50%, does not fully address the operators’ request for a 100% increase, we understand that this is a step towards bridging the gap between operational costs and revenues.

“This adjustment will enable operators to continue investing in infrastructure, expand coverage, and improve service quality for the benefit of all Nigerians,” it stated.

Benefit to consumers

ATCON reassured Nigerians that the tariff adjustments would ultimately benefit consumers, as operators are committed to reinvesting the additional revenue into enhancing network quality, expanding digital access, and delivering a better customer experience.

The association stressed that these investments would translate into improved connectivity, wider coverage, and innovative solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of Nigerians.

It noted that for over a decade, telecom tariffs in Nigeria have remained static despite escalating costs driven by inflation, exchange rate volatility, and the substantial investments required to meet growing consumer demand.

ATCON highlighted that these challenges have put immense financial strain on operators, threatening the sustainability of the sector, which serves as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s digital economy.

“The telecommunications sector remains dedicated to contributing to national development and economic growth by fostering an environment of sustained investment,” the statement added.

While expressing gratitude to the NCC for balancing the interests of operators and consumers, ATCON urged the Commission to maintain open engagement with telecom operators to address ongoing challenges that hinder operational efficiency.

Backstory