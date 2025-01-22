The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, has stated that Nigeria’s increased domestic refining capacity, a stable exchange rate, and greater fiscal transparency are laying the foundation for sustainable growth and bolstering the country’s reputation as an attractive investment destination.

His remarks came ahead of the 2025 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, where he joins Vice President Kashim Shettima in leading Nigeria’s delegation which was shared on the official handle of the Federal Ministry of Finance on Tuesday.

The minister emphasized that policies promoting increased domestic refining capacity, a stable exchange rate, and enhanced fiscal transparency are yielding tangible results.

According to him, these reforms are laying the groundwork for sustainable economic growth while enhancing investor confidence in Nigeria.

Economic Stability and Investment Prospects

Edun highlighted the administration’s successes in improving foreign reserves and increasing government revenue through strategic financial policies.

“Our economic policies are yielding tangible results,” he stated.

“Increased domestic refining capacity, a stable exchange rate, and greater fiscal transparency are laying the foundation for sustainable growth and bolstering Nigeria’s reputation as an attractive investment destination.”

The Minister pointed to transformative infrastructure projects, particularly in energy and transportation, as key indicators of the President Bola Tinubu administration’s commitment to economic revitalization.

These projects aim to reduce bottlenecks, foster industrial growth, and boost Nigeria’s competitiveness in the global market.

Nigeria’s vision to be presented at WEF 2025

The delegation’s engagements at the forum will amplify Nigeria’s vision for economic resilience, technological advancement, and inclusive growth.

Vice President Kashim Shettima will co-chair a forum titled “Turning Digital Trade into a Catalyst for Growth in Africa,” scheduled at the Pischa Congress Centre. This forum will focus on the potential of digital trade to accelerate economic growth and the role of the private sector in implementing the AfCFTA Digital Trade Protocol, which was adopted by African Union heads of state in January 2024.

In addition, VP Shettima will participate as a panellist in a Stakeholder Dialogue entitled “Global Risks 2025.” This dialogue, set to take place at the Aspen 2 Congress Centre, will explore the findings of the Global Risks Report, which outlines an increasingly volatile global landscape shaped by geopolitical, technological, and environmental challenges. The session will provide a platform for leaders to address strategies for mitigating these risks.

Policy Reforms Boosting Investor Confidence

Key reforms under the Tinubu administration include:

The unification of exchange rates has reduced market uncertainty, fostering a more predictable business environment.

Enhanced disclosure practices and the adoption of digital financial tools have improved accountability in government spending.

Increased refining capacity and investments in renewable energy are reducing reliance on imports and enhancing energy security.

The minister said these measures are already attracting global investors, as evidenced by recent foreign direct investment inflows into key sectors.