The All-Share Index closed the trading day on March 19th, 2025, in the red, dropping 460.56 points to finish at 104,915.13.

This represents a 0.44% decline from the previous close of 105,375.69, as the index slipped below the 105,000 threshold.

In contrast to this decline, daily trading volume increased sharply, rising from 349.9 million shares traded the day before to 1.3 billion shares.

However, market capitalization also declined, slipping below the N66 trillion mark to close at N65.7 trillion, with a total of 12,012 deals completed.

On the gaining side, JBERGER and OMATEK recorded increases of 8.47% and 6.15%, respectively. Conversely, LIVESTOCK and ETRANZACT saw losses of 10.00% and 9.40%.

In terms of trading volume, SOVRENINS and FIDELITYBK led the market, exchanging the highest number of shares.

Market summary Current ASI: 104,915.13 points

Previous ASI: 105,375.69 points

Day Change: -0.44%

Year-to-Date Performance: +1.92%

Volume Traded: 1.3 billion shares

Market Cap: N65.7 trillion Top 5 gainers JBERGER: up 8.47% to N137.00

OMATEK: up 6.15% to N0.69

UPDC: up 2.69% to N3.05

WEMABANK: up 2.43% to N10.55

UNILEVER: up 2.12% to N38.50 Top 5 losers LIVESTOCK: down 10.00% to N8.46

ETRANZACT: down 9.40% to N5.30

WAPIC: down 9.27% to N2.35

MRS: down 8.99% to N178.00

MAYBAKER: down 8.05% to N8.00

Trading volume

Despite the negative price action, daily trading volume surged significantly, jumping from 349.9 million shares the previous day to 1.3 billion.

SOVRENINS emerged as a key player, leading the pack with an impressive 1 billion shares exchanged.

FIDELITYBK followed closely, recording 42.7 million shares traded.

ACCESSCORP also demonstrated a strong performance with 30.6 million shares.

JAIZBANK and ZENITHBANK contributed 23.9 million and 21.6 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of trading value, TRANSPOWER was the standout performer, facilitating transactions worth N3.4 billion.

ZENITHBANK added N1 billion to the daily total, while SOVRENINS and MTNN contributed N989 million and N843.4 million, respectively.

FIDELITYBK rounded out the trading value figures with N723.1 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

Within the SWOOT category, OANDO and ARADEL experienced declines of 4.55% and 2.43%, respectively.

In the FUGAZ sector, UBA experienced a decline of 3.10%, while ACCESSCORP fell by 3.45%.

FIRSTHOLD dropped 2.33%, GTCO lost 0.83%, and ZENITHBANK shed 0.52%.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index is in a retracement phase as it ends four consecutive trading days in the red.

If the market is not deemed overbought, this environment could present attractive opportunities for investors seeking to buy at lower prices.