The Nigerian All-Share Index ended the trading day on March 26, 2025, in the red, declining by 107.29 points to close at 105,475.38.

This represents a 0.11% dip compared to the previous day’s closing of 105,593.28, despite a surge in trading volume.

Daily trading volume soared, climbing from 349.3 million shares that changed hands the day before to 5.7 billion shares, with WAPCO (Lafarge) accounting for a majority of this surge.

Market capitalization dropped to N66.1 trillion over 10,908 deals, compared to N66.2 trillion from the previous day, as the index clung tightly to the N66 trillion threshold.

Leading the gainers’ rankings were MBENEFIT and ROYALEX, which surged by 10.00% and 9.88%, respectively.

Conversely, UHOMREIT and ABCTRANS fell, experiencing declines of 9.93% and 9.80% in share price. On the trading front, WAPCO and SOVRENINS stood out, exchanging the highest volumes of shares.

Market summary

Current ASI: 105,475.38 points

Previous ASI: 105,593.28 points

Day Change: -0.11%

Year-to-Date Performance: +2.48%

Volume Traded: 5.7 billion shares

Market Cap: N66.1 trillion

Top 5 gainers

MBENEFIT: up 10.00% to N0.88

ROYALEX: up 9.88% to N0.89

NEM: up 9.84% to N13.40

LASACO: up 9.56% to N2.75

ETRANZACT: up 9.52% to N5.75

Top 5 losers

UHOMREIT: down 9.93% to N51.25

ABCTRANS: down 9.80% to N1.38

UNIVINSURE: down 8.33% to N0.55

DAARCOMM: down 6.45% to N0.58

CHAMPION: down 5.00% to N3.80

Trading volume

Daily trading volume soared from 349.3 million shares that changed hands the day before to 5.7 billion shares.

Leading the charge was WAPCO, which exchanged an impressive 4.4 billion shares.

SOVRENINS closely followed, trading 607 million shares, while CUTIX showcased a strong performance with 358.3 million shares.

FIDELITYBK and ACCESSCORP contributed 61.8 million and 43.7 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of trading value, WAPCO was the top performer, facilitating an impressive N330.1 billion in transactions.

SEPLAT added N3.5 billion to the daily total, with FIDELITYBK and ZENITHBANK contributing N1.1 billion and N1 billion, respectively.

ACCESSCORP rounded out the trading value figures with N973.7 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

Within the SWOOT category, MTNN saw a decline of 2.69%, while TRANSCOHOT slipped by 0.48%.

In the FUGAZ sector, GTCO gained 1.99%, with ACCESSCORP and UBA gaining 0.22% and 0.14%, respectively.

ZENITHBANK lost 1.11%, while ACCESSCORP shed 0.22%.

Market outlook

Despite the daily decline, the All-Share Index appears to be staging a correction as it holds tightly above the 105,000 mark, a level it dropped below previously.

A correction after consecutive declines could present investors with opportunities to enter at more favourable prices.