The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), has commenced the construction of the Sustainable & Emerging Technologies Institute (SETI) in Kano State.

The ground-breaking ceremony, held on Friday at the Bayero University Kano (BUK) New Campus, marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s push for technological advancement and innovation-driven economic growth.

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (EVC/CEO) of NASENI, Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu, while speaking during the ground-breaking said the institute will be situated on a 30-hectare land donated by BUK.

According to him, the facility will feature state-of-the-art infrastructure, including innovation hubs dedicated to Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, and other cutting-edge technologies, supported by reliable power supply.

Role of innovation

In his address, Halilu highlighted the critical role of human creativity, innovation, and collaboration in driving socio-economic development.

He stated that SETI is designed to harness the potential of Nigeria’s youth, who are increasingly shaping global economies through groundbreaking innovations.

“We at NASENI firmly believe in the potential of young Nigerians to serve as the primary catalysts for the transformation Nigeria urgently needs. We will do everything within our power to support them in fulfilling this vital responsibility,” Halilu said.

He added that the institute aligns with NASENI’s core principles of Collaboration, Creation, and Commercialization (the 3Cs), which are central to the agency’s mission of industrializing Nigeria in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

SETI is expected to produce a new generation of innovators, technologists, and entrepreneurs who will make significant contributions not only in Nigeria but also on the global stage.

Halilu expressed optimism about the institute’s impact, stating, “I eagerly look forward to the day, not too long from now, when the first set of beneficiaries from SETI will astonish the world with their achievements. These success stories will place BUK, Kano State, and Nigeria on the global innovation map.”

Positioning Nigeria on the global map

The Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, who performed the symbolic foundation-laying ceremony, described the project as a laudable initiative that will accelerate Nigeria’s position on the global map of innovation and industrialization.

He referred to SETI as an “ace project” and a critical driver of socio-economic development for the nation.

In his goodwill message, the Vice Chancellor of BUK, Professor Sagir Adamu Abbas, commended the initiative, describing it as a strategic vehicle for uniting government, academia, and industry—the three critical pillars of sustainable economic development.

He noted that the ground-breaking ceremony marks the beginning of Nigeria’s journey toward sustainable development, massive job creation for youths, and technological advancement.

Professor Abbas expressed BUK’s delight in hosting the institute, stating that it represents a significant step forward in Nigeria’s quest for innovation and industrialization.