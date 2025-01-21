Ontario has launched a new pilot program aimed at addressing workforce shortages and boosting local economies across the province.

The initiative, introduced by the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP), is expected to significantly contribute to the provincial economy, with estimates suggesting it could increase Ontario’s GDP by up to 100 billion CAD over the next five years by attracting skilled immigrants to key industries.

OINP launched the Regional Economic Development through Immigration (REDI) pilot, which is intended to attract skilled immigrants to rural and northern parts of the province.

The program will run from January 2nd, 2025, to December 31st, 2025, with a goal of offering up to 800 nominations to skilled workers.

The REDI pilot focuses on bringing skilled workers to four regions of Ontario to address labour shortages in essential sectors.

Regions targeted by the REDI pilot

Immigration News Canada (INC) cites that the REDI pilot program will focus on four areas in Ontario: Lanark County, Leeds and Grenville, Sarnia-Lambton, and Thunder Bay.

Each area will get 200 extra nominations to fill jobs in sectors facing serious workforce shortages. These regions were chosen to help strengthen local economies by attracting workers for in-demand jobs.

The targeted regions are expected to benefit from skilled immigrants who will fill vital roles in fields such as healthcare, technology, and construction, where worker shortages have been particularly challenging.

Eligibility for the REDI pilot program

Applicants interested in the REDI pilot must meet the criteria of one of the three Employer Job Offer streams under the OINP:

The Foreign Worker Stream,

International Student Stream, or

In-Demand Skills Stream

To qualify, candidates must secure a job offer from an employer based in one of the designated regions.

Applicants must also plan to reside in Ontario and, if applicable, hold the necessary licenses or authorizations to practice in regulated professions.

Each job offer stream has specific eligibility requirements regarding work experience, education, and language proficiency.

How the REDI pilot operates

The REDI pilot program will distribute nominations across three job offer streams:

The Foreign Worker Stream

International Student Stream and

In-Demand Skills Stream.

These streams are meant to address specific gaps in the workforce by prioritizing skilled workers with job offers in key sectors.

Successful candidates will receive a provincial nomination from the OINP, allowing them to apply for permanent residency through Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

The program’s focus is on attracting workers to fill positions in high-demand industries such as healthcare, technology, and skilled trades, all crucial for supporting regional economic development.

Economic impact and federal program alignment

The REDI pilot, as stated, looks to contribute to Ontario’s economic growth by attracting skilled workers to underpopulated and economically underserved areas.

The OINP estimates that this initiative could increase the provincial GDP by up to 100 billion CAD over the next five years, underscoring the potential benefits of integrating skilled immigrants into key sectors.

This program complements federal immigration efforts such as the Rural Community Immigration Class and the Francophone Community Immigration Class, both designed to address similar challenges in rural areas across Canada.

These federal programs, in combination with Ontario’s REDI pilot, are expected to support sustainable growth in rural and northern communities across the province.