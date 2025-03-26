Canada’s Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has announced that, effective March 25th, 2025, bonus Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) points for job offers will no longer be awarded to Express Entry candidates.

This change will affect both current candidates in the Express Entry pool and future applicants, impacting the path to permanent residence (PR) for many.

Immigration News Canada (INC) cites that the elimination of these bonus CRS points removes a key advantage for candidates with arranged employment.

Previously, candidates could earn up to 200 additional CRS points for senior management positions and 50 points for other skilled job offers.

These points often helped candidates rank higher in the pool and improve their chances of receiving an Invitation to Apply (ITA) for permanent residence. As of March 25th, 2025, this benefit will no longer be available.

Details of the policy update

The policy change applies to both existing candidates and those planning to apply after March 25th. Before the change, candidates with a valid job offer supported by a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) could earn 200 points for senior management positions and 50 points for other skilled jobs.

These bonus points were instrumental in propelling candidates to the top of the Express Entry pool, increasing their likelihood of receiving an ITA.

However, with the new policy, these additional points will no longer be awarded. IRCC described this change as a “temporary measure” in a press release dated December 23, 2024, but has not provided a timeline for when or if the bonus points will be reinstated.

The Ministerial Instructions updated on March 25, 2025, keep the definition of a valid job offer but remove the section that awarded points for them. For candidates who depended on these points, the change takes effect immediately.

Meaning that the updated rules from March 25th, 2025, still explain what counts as a valid job offer, but they no longer give extra points for having one. Candidates who were relying on these points will notice the change right away.

What remains unchanged?

Although the bonus points for job offers will be eliminated, job offers continue to be an important factor for eligibility in certain immigration programs:

Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP) : A valid job offer remains a requirement for eligibility.

: A valid job offer remains a requirement for eligibility. Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP): Job offers can still help candidates meet minimum eligibility criteria.

Job offers can still help candidates meet minimum eligibility criteria. Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs): Some PNP streams continue to require or benefit from job offers.

However, these job offers will no longer provide additional CRS points, which had previously helped candidates improve their scores.

Reasons behind the change

While the full reasoning behind IRCC’s decision to remove bonus points has not been clearly outlined, reports inform that some possible explanations have emerged.

One theory is that IRCC may be aiming to level the playing field by prioritizing candidates based on factors such as education, language skills, and work experience, rather than those with employer connections.

Another possibility is that the move is a response to concerns over the authenticity of job offers and Labour Market Impact Assessments (LMIAs), though IRCC has not explicitly tied this change to fraud prevention. Economic factors may also be a consideration, as Canada’s labor market evolves and certain industries experience fluctuations in demand for skilled workers.

Impact on candidates

The removal of job offer points will directly affect current candidates in the Express Entry pool. Those who were depending on these bonus points for job offers may see a decrease in their CRS score, which could impact their chances of receiving an ITA in future draws. IRCC has advised applicants to allow several days for their CRS scores to update and to avoid contacting the agency unless discrepancies remain after a week.

For future applicants, the playing field has shifted. Without the bonus points, candidates will need to focus on maximizing other aspects of their profile, such as language proficiency, Canadian education, or work experience, to stay competitive in the pool.

Candidates who have already received an ITA or are in the process of applying for permanent residence will not be affected. Their points from job offers remain unchanged.

What candidates can do now

Candidates seeking to improve their CRS scores can still take steps to strengthen their profiles:

Enhance language scores: Higher language proficiency can add valuable points.

Pursue additional education: New qualifications can increase the education score.

Gain Canadian work experience: This can add up to 200 points.

Consider Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs): A provincial nomination can provide 600 points.

Utilize a spouse’s profile: A partner’s qualifications can add up to 40 points.

As of March 25th, 2025, the immigration process has become more competitive, and candidates will need to adapt to the new system by focusing on other ways to improve their CRS scores. The full long-term effects of this policy change remain to be seen.