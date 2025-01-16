Air Peace has announced the cancellation of flights to and from Warri, Ibadan, Akure, Ilorin, Calabar, and Uyo due to unscheduled maintenance.

The airline stated that the cancellations would affect operations on Wednesday and Thursday, January 15 and 16, 2025.

This announcement was conveyed in a statement signed by Dr. Ejike Ndiulo, Head of Corporate Communications, Air Peace, on Wednesday.

“Dear Esteemed Customer

“We wish to inform you of the cancellation of flights to and from Warri and Ibadan due to unscheduled maintenance. Additionally, flights to Akure, Ilorin, Calabar, and Uyo have been cancelled for the same reason.

“These cancellations will affect operations today and tomorrow,” the statement read in part.

The statement further emphasized that affected passengers had been promptly notified through various communication channels to minimize inconvenience.

Air Peace expressed its sincere regret for the disruptions and reiterated its unwavering commitment to upholding the highest safety standards. Passengers were advised to stay updated on flight schedules or reach out to the customer service team for assistance.

What you should know

Flight cancellations and delays are sometimes unavoidable in Nigeria and globally, often due to weather, technical issues, or operational challenges. However, poor management of these disruptions can worsen passenger frustration.

Between September and October 2024, Nigerian airlines recorded 5,225 delays and 901 cancellations, accounting for 48.3% and 8.3% of total flights, respectively.

In response to these disruptions, passengers have increasingly voiced complaints on social media, demanding better communication and customer service.

During a stakeholders meeting organized by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, in December 2024, flight delays and cancellations were key topics of discussion.

Allen Onyema, CEO of Air Peace, explained that while weather-related delays are unavoidable, passengers often feel uninformed, despite updates being provided. The situation worsens when another flight is announced, leading to a rush of passengers and operational challenges for FAAN.

Chris Najomo, Acting Director-General of the NCAA, emphasized that airlines must manage disruptions responsibly, while Olubunmi Kuku, FAAN’s Managing Director, pointed out the lack of accurate flight information. All parties agreed on the need for better collaboration, with Najomo suggesting airlines trim schedules and keep one aircraft on standby to reduce delays.

The meeting highlighted the importance of improving communication and coordination between airlines, airport authorities, and passengers. It was agreed that addressing these gaps would help restore confidence and enhance the travel experience in Nigeria’s aviation sector.