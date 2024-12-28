Airlines in Nigeria experienced significant disruptions between September and October 2024, with 5,225 flight delays and 901 cancellations out of 10,804 flights operated.

These delays and cancellations accounted for 48.3% and 8.3%, respectively, of the total flights.

This data was presented at a stakeholders’ meeting on Friday, organized by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, in response to mounting passenger complaints about delays and cancellations.

The meeting, which included the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), and airline operators, aimed to address the root causes of these disruptions.

A short video, captured by LTV News, was shared on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the NCAA, featuring key moments from the meeting.

The quote, “10,804 flights were operated between September and October 2024, and 5,225 delays were experienced with 901 cancellations recorded in the months under review,” was shared during the session.

Acting Director-General of the NCAA, Chris Najomo, emphasized that while delays and cancellations can sometimes be unavoidable due to weather or operational issues, poor management of these disruptions worsens the situation.

Najomo highlighted the importance of airlines planning for the Actual Off-Block Time (AOT), which refers to the time when an aircraft actually leaves the gate. He explained that if airlines do not plan for potential delays that affect the AOT, it can disrupt the entire operation. This lack of preparation can cause a ripple effect, leading to further delays and operational challenges, he noted.

He further stressed that airlines must take responsibility for managing any disruptions, whether they are due to weather, technical problems, or operational challenges.

More insights

Olubunmi Kuku, FAAN’s Managing Director, raised concerns about the lack of communication regarding flight statuses.

She pointed out that even FAAN does not always have accurate information about when flights will take off. This lack of coordination between airlines, airport staff, and passengers only increases frustration during delays, as passengers are left without clear updates on the status of their flights.

Airline operators also shared their challenges, particularly when it comes to managing passenger expectations during weather-related delays.

Allen Onyema, CEO of Air Peace, explained that when flights are delayed due to weather conditions, the airline cannot proceed with the flight. However, passengers often feel that they are not being informed, even though the airline provides updates.

He pointed out that the situation becomes even more complicated when another flight is announced once the weather improves. This causes a rush of passengers trying to board, overwhelming FAAN and creating further operational difficulties.

Despite these challenges, all parties agreed on the need for better collaboration to address these issues. Najomo suggested that airlines trim their schedules and leave one aircraft on standby to help mitigate delays.

The meeting also addressed the issue of passenger behaviour, with Kuku warning that unruly actions would not be tolerated.

“If you act like a criminal, you would be treated as one. We understand the plight of passengers, but to start behaving in a manner that is demeaning to colleagues, airline staff, and the airport, we will not tolerate,” she said, stressing the importance of maintaining decorum during disruptions.

Despite the challenges highlighted, Onyema acknowledged that no airline is perfect, but assured that Air Peace and other operators continue to strive for the best possible service despite operational constraints.