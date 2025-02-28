Air Peace has announced disruptions to its flight operations after multiple bird strikes grounded three of its aircraft within 24 hours.

The airline stated that it is assisting affected passengers with rescheduling and alternative travel arrangements.

The first incident occurred on Thursday, forcing the aircraft to return to base, while two more planes were affected earlier today, Friday.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday by Air Peace’s Head of Corporate Communications, Dr. Ejike Ndiulo.

According to the statement, the grounded aircraft are undergoing safety checks to meet the highest standards before returning to service. It also emphasized that the safety of passengers and crew remains the airline’s top priority.

“Air Peace regrets to inform the flying public of unexpected disruptions to our flight operations caused by multiple bird strike incidents affecting three of our aircraft within the last 24 hours,” the statement read in part.

It added, “Our team is actively reaching out to affected passengers to provide necessary assistance, including rescheduling and alternative travel arrangements where possible.”

The airline acknowledged the impact on travel plans and urged customers to be patient and understanding. It also reaffirmed its commitment to safe, seamless, and efficient flight services, expressing gratitude for customers’ trust and support during this challenging period.

What you should know

Bird strikes are a significant aviation hazard that can damage aircraft engines or other critical components, potentially compromising safety. To ensure safe operations, airlines are required to conduct thorough inspections and maintenance after such incidents.

Bird strikes typically occur during takeoff, landing, or low-altitude flights when aircraft pass through areas populated by birds. Airports worldwide implement bird control measures, such as habitat management and bird-scaring techniques, to minimize these risks. However, incidents can still occur, leading to unexpected flight disruptions.

Air Peace previously faced flight disruptions in January 2025 when it canceled flights to and from Warri, Ibadan, Akure, Ilorin, Calabar, and Uyo due to unscheduled maintenance. These cancellations affected operations on Wednesday and Thursday, January 15 and 16, 2025.

Flight disruptions, although inconvenient for passengers, are sometimes unavoidable due to safety requirements, weather, technical issues, or operational challenges. In Nigeria, delays and cancellations are common.

Between September and October 2024, Nigerian airlines recorded 5,225 delays and 901 cancellations, accounting for 48.3% and 8.3% of total flights, respectively.

Despite these challenges, Air Peace reiterated its commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards while assisting affected passengers with rescheduling and alternative travel arrangements.