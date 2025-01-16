Sweden’s political parties have agreed to tougher rules for citizenship applications.

Under the new plan, foreigners who commit crimes threatening national security or provide false information to gain citizenship could lose their Swedish nationality.

This decision follows recommendations from a government committee.

A committee of Swedish political parties has suggested removing the citizenship of dual nationals who commit crimes that threaten national security or fall under international law. The committee’s proposal does not include a plan from the minority government to strip citizenship from gang criminals.

According to BBC News, Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer stated Sweden is facing issues like “violent extremism, state actors acting in a hostile manner towards Sweden, as well as systemic organised crime“.

However, the new proposal does not allow for revoking citizenship of people involved in gang crimes.

Comparison with Denmark’s citizenship rules

The Swedish government points to Denmark as a model for citizenship revocation. In Denmark, citizenship can be revoked if an individual commits acts deemed harmful to the state’s vital interests. This law was recently extended to include certain forms of serious gang crime.

Sweden’s proposed changes aim to align the country’s laws more closely with practices in neighboring nations.

Debate over citizenship for gang criminals

The proposal to revoke the citizenship of gang criminals has faced opposition. Reports inform that centre-left parties argue that defining the scope of such laws would be difficult, and two other parties, the Left and the Greens, have opposed the idea entirely. These parties believe that revoking citizenship based on gang crime would go too far.

However, the ruling centre-right coalition, supported by the Sweden Democrats, advocates for the changes as a response to a rise in gang violence and gun killings. “The proposals I received today will not give us the possibility to take back Swedish citizenship from gang leaders in criminal networks sitting abroad,” said Justice Minister Strommer on Swedish Radio.

Tighter rules for Swedish citizenship applications

In addition to the citizenship revocation proposals, Sweden’s minority government has also moved to tighten the rules for acquiring citizenship. Migration Minister Johan Forssell reported that in 2024, police flagged 600 cases of individuals applying for citizenship who were considered a national security threat.

Reports inform that starting in June 2026, applicants for Swedish citizenship will need to have lived in the country for eight years, up from the current five.

Furthermore, applicants will be required to pass tests in Swedish language and society. Forssell emphasized that Swedish citizenship should be harder to obtain and seen as something to be proud of. “We are going to build a Sweden that sticks together, where Swedish citizenship matters more,” he said.

Calls for loyalty oath by Sweden democrats

Sweden Democrats leader Jimmie Akesson has called for further measures, proposing that new citizens should swear a declaration of loyalty to Sweden.

However, this idea was not included in the government inquiry’s recommendations. Inquiry author Kirsti Laakso Utvik noted that the proposed changes aim to bring Sweden in line with other European countries on matters of citizenship and national security.

The debate over Sweden’s citizenship laws interprets to ongoing tensions in the country about immigration, national security, and crime. With a vote expected in Parliament next year, these proposals are likely to continue sparking discussion in the lead-up to the decision.