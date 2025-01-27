The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) disclosed on Monday that Air Peace had compensated 220 passengers for various disruptions experienced in November 2024.

The announcement was made via the NCAA’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, accompanied by documents detailing the compensation process.

The documents, signed by Michael Achimugu, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at NCAA, provided essential details, including the dates of compensation, flight numbers, routes, flight dates, passenger load, discounts offered, and the reasons for the compensations.

A review of the records revealed that the affected flights occurred between November 1 and November 30, 2024, with compensation percentages ranging from 25% to 65%, depending on the nature of the disruption.

The reasons for the compensations were varied and included operational issues, downgrades from business class, and technical problems with the airline’s aircraft. Other disruptions involved delayed flights caused by the late arrival of operating aircraft, mishandling of baggage, and the temporary closure of Warri Airport.

These issues significantly impacted passengers, prompting the airline to provide compensation in accordance with aviation regulations.

More insight

In addition to Air Peace’s compensations, the NCAA also shared details of compensation provided by Aero Contractors in 2024. According to the document, the airline offered compensation 20 times between February and September 2024.

These compensations included a variety of ticket types: two business class return tickets for one incident, a business class return ticket for another (which the passenger declined, opting instead for a reimbursement of N585,000), and two economy class return tickets for a different case.

Other cases involved one economy class return ticket, a return economy class ticket, and a sum of N1,421,390 offered by the airline’s insurance company, which was rejected and is currently being litigated.

The compensation cases also included various combinations of economy and business class return tickets, with multiple instances of economy class tickets being offered.

What you should know

In a post made earlier in January, Michael Achimugu, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), provided key clarifications regarding passenger rights and airline responsibilities. He highlighted that in the case of missing baggage on domestic routes, the airline has up to seven days to locate and return the bag.

He also explained that if a flight is delayed or canceled due to weather conditions, the airline is not required to offer compensation.

Additionally, he emphasized the importance of passengers arriving early for their flights. In cases of late arrival or no-show, passengers seeking a refund will only be eligible based on the type of ticket they purchased.

Non-refundable tickets will not be subject to refunds and will be handled strictly according to the terms and conditions of the ticket, without exceptions.