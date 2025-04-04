We wish to address recent reports regarding driver protests and security concerns in Nigeria’s ride-hailing industry.

As a company committed to transparency, we believe it is essential to clarify these matters and ensure accurate information is shared with the public.

Driver Autonomy & Platform Growth

Drivers who collaborate with inDrive are independent professionals, not members of unions. Our data does not reflect a decline in driver participation—on the contrary, we continue to see an increase in the number of drivers joining our platform. Recent claims suggesting otherwise do not align with our observations.

The lowest service fee in the market and the fairest pricing

At inDrive, we operate a transparent model that prioritises driver autonomy and fair pricing. Unlike traditional ride-hailing platforms with fixed fares, our bidding system allows both drivers and passengers to negotiate and agree on a mutually acceptable fare.

This ensures that drivers retain complete control over their earnings and are never forced to accept fares that do not align with their expectations.

Additionally, inDrive maintains the lowest service fee in Nigeria—just 9.99%—allowing drivers to maximise their income compared to competing platforms.

Clarifying the Impact of Union Protests

We recognise the right of unions to voice their concerns within the industry. However, it is important to clarify that the recent supposed strike is not related to inDrive users who are largely independent drivers. We keep maintaining the freedom for drivers to earn on their terms with the chance to accept, negotiate higher or skip a ride to ensure the driver earns in line with the present realities. Our drivers continue to accept ride requests as usual, and customer demand remains strong.

While some media reports have suggested that a mass driver boycott is occurring, we are seeing a wave of new driver registrations on the platform, our driver response times remain stable, and riders continue to book trips.

Quote from Timothy Oladimeji, Country Representative for inDrive in Nigeria:

“inDrive remains committed to providing a fair and flexible ride-hailing service where drivers and passengers have control over pricing. We stand by our transparent approach, ensuring that drivers always have the freedom to choose the fares that work best for them. We welcome open discussions on industry developments and are happy to provide insights into our business model to any stakeholders interested in learning more.”

As always, inDrive remains open to dialogue and is ready to engage with industry stakeholders, media representatives, and regulators to discuss the evolving ride-hailing landscape in Nigeria.

For any media enquiries, please contact our press office.

Lineo Thakhisi

Regional Public Relations Manager – inDrive

lineo.thakhisi@indriver.com

About inDrive

inDrive is a global mobility and urban services platform. The inDrive app has been downloaded over 240 million times and was the second most downloaded mobility app in 2022 and 2023. In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive provides an expanding list of urban services, including intercity transportation and delivery. In 2023, inDrive launched New Ventures, a venture and M&A arm.

inDrive operates in 779 cities in 46 countries. Driven by its mission of challenging social injustice, the company is committed to having a positive impact on the lives of one billion people by 2030. It pursues this goal both through its core business, which supports local communities via a fair pricing model; and through the work of inVision, its non-profit arm. inVision’s community empowerment programs help to advance education, sports, arts and sciences, gender equality and other vital initiatives.

For more information, visit www.inDrive.com