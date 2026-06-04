Oluwatomisin “Tomi” Ashimolowo is a fintech entrepreneur, strategic partnerships leader, and advocate for African business growth whose work sits at the intersection of financial infrastructure, cross-border commerce, and economic development. Other News Flutterwave partners Tempo blockchain to power stablecoin settlements across Africa NAICOM advances transition to risk-based supervision, appoints EY Consulting Actuary FG launches $350,000 FAO-backed programme to tackle […]

Oluwatomisin “Tomi” Ashimolowo is a fintech entrepreneur, strategic partnerships leader, and advocate for African business growth whose work sits at the intersection of financial infrastructure, cross-border commerce, and economic development.

His journey began long before founding Betaling.

As a Nigerian student studying in Kenya, Tomi experienced firsthand the challenges of moving money across borders when foreign exchange restrictions made it difficult for students to access funds for tuition, accommodation, and daily living.

Faced with a problem that threatened the education and livelihoods of many students, he organized alternative channels that enabled funds to move across borders when traditional systems failed.

News continues after this ad

That experience revealed a challenge far bigger than individual transactions. It exposed the structural barriers limiting businesses, entrepreneurs, and economies across Africa.

Since then, Tomi has dedicated his career to helping businesses access the financial tools, partnerships, and infrastructure they need to grow.

Over the last decade, he has worked across Kenya, Nigeria, the United Kingdom, and broader EMEA markets, building strategic partnerships, scaling revenue channels, supporting SME financing, facilitating cross-border transactions, and helping organizations unlock growth through collaboration. His experience spans fintech, lending, payments, business development, and strategic partnerships, giving him a unique perspective on how businesses, financial institutions, and technology companies can work together to create sustainable economic impact.

As Founder and CEO of Betaling Africa, he is leading efforts to simplify cross-border payments and foreign exchange access for businesses across the continent. His vision extends beyond transactions. He believes Africa’s future depends on stronger financial infrastructure, deeper intra-African trade, and greater collaboration between businesses, institutions, and markets.

A firm believer in Africa’s potential, Tomi advocates for locally built solutions that address African challenges and unlock opportunities for businesses to scale across borders. His work is driven by the belief that financial systems should enable growth, not restrict it.

At the core of his leadership philosophy are servant leadership, excellence, speed, customer obsession, and meaningful partnerships. He sees partnerships not merely as commercial agreements but as the foundation for innovation, economic growth, and long-term value creation.

Today, Tomi’s mission is to help build the financial infrastructure and strategic partnerships that will make African commerce more connected, accessible, and globally competitive.