The Federal Ministry of Youth Development (FMYD), in partnership with the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA), has launched the National Youth in Agribusiness Land Trust Fund (YiALTF). Other News Oluwatomisin Ashimolowo: Building the Systems Powering African CommerceFlutterwave partners Tempo blockchain to power stablecoin settlements across Africa NAICOM advances transition to risk-based supervision, appoints EY Consulting Actuary This […]

The Federal Ministry of Youth Development (FMYD), in partnership with the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA), has launched the National Youth in Agribusiness Land Trust Fund (YiALTF).

This initiative aims to improve land access and unlock opportunities for over 500,000 young Nigerians building sustainable agribusiness enterprises.

Supported by First City Monument Bank (FCMB), the initiative addresses a major barrier for young agripreneurs—access to land. It also creates pathways for financing, enterprise development, job creation, and long-term economic growth.

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The programme was unveiled in Abuja on Monday, June 1, during a high-level gathering of government officials, development partners, financial institutions, youth organisations, and stakeholders from Nigeria’s agricultural ecosystem.

The Youth in Agribusiness Land Trust Fund creates a structured framework enabling young people to access land for productive agriculture. It also fosters innovation, entrepreneurship, and wealth creation across the value chain.

Speaking at the launch, the Honourable Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, described the initiative as a major step towards transforming youth participation in agriculture and positioning agribusiness as a key driver of economic empowerment.

“We want to train more than six million Nigerian youths in the coming years. We want to support at least 500,000 youth-led agribusinesses and connect young Nigerians to local and international markets. Agriculture has the potential to create millions of jobs, improve food production, reduce poverty, and accelerate economic growth. However, access to land remains one of the biggest barriers confronting young people today, and this initiative seeks to address that challenge,” he said.

Earlier, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, described the launch of the Youth in Agribusiness Land Trust Fund as a testament to Nigeria’s collective commitment to empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs and strengthening the country’s agricultural sector.

He said the initiative will break down longstanding barriers to land ownership and access, creating an environment where youth-led agribusinesses can thrive.

Representing FCMB at the event, the Divisional Head, Agribusiness and Non-Oil Export, Kudzai Gumunyu, reiterated the Bank’s commitment to supporting initiatives that make agriculture more attractive, profitable, and financeable for young people.

“The future of Nigerian agriculture depends on how well we structure financing and support systems around the realities of young people and the sector. Agriculture must be presented as a modern, technology-driven business offering opportunities in logistics, processing, commodity trading, mechanisation, digital platforms, and innovation,” he said.

Mr Gumunyu noted that while young Nigerians have the creativity, energy, and technological adaptability to transform the sector, many lack access to the collateral and financial structures needed to secure funding.

He highlighted FCMB’s ongoing efforts to support youth-focused innovation through its AgTech Aggregator Programme, which encourages young innovators to develop practical solutions to challenges within the agricultural value chain.

“Building the right ecosystem is critical. The future of Nigerian agriculture is young, climate-smart, market-driven, and innovation-enabled. To unlock its full potential, we must strengthen partnerships that improve access to finance, technical support, technology, and market opportunities,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu, commended the collaboration between government, development institutions, and private sector partners, noting that the initiative would help nurture a new generation of agripreneurs capable of transforming Nigeria’s agricultural landscape.

The Federal Ministry of Youth Development and IITA commended FCMB and other partners for their support towards advancing youth empowerment and agricultural transformation in Nigeria.

The launch attracted representatives from development agencies, donor organisations, state governments, financial institutions, youth networks, agribusiness stakeholders, and members of the National Youth Service Corps. They were united in a shared vision of building a more inclusive and prosperous agricultural future for Nigeria.