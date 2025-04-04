Copenhagen Business School (CBS), in Denmark, has opened 2025 applications for fully funded PhD scholarships in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Statistics.

The scholarships, available for the 2025 intake, offer an opportunity to engage in research at one of Europe’s business schools, focusing on advanced statistical methods for AI and real-world applications.

The PhD scholarships are part of a research initiative led by the Center for Statistics within CBS’s Department of Finance.

The school is inviting applications from candidates with strong backgrounds in machine learning, mathematical statistics, and econometrics.

Specific research interests for the program include:

Causal discovery and inference

extreme value theory, &

Time series analysis

Meaning, the program focuses on studying how to identify cause-and-effect relationships in data, understand rare extreme events (like financial crashes or natural disasters), and analyze data collected over time, such as trends or patterns.

These areas of research are meant to help improve predictions and decision-making in various fields.

CBS is looking for motivated individuals who are eager to contribute to meaningful research in AI and statistics.

Scholarship details

The PhD scholarships are fully funded and cover tuition fees, research travel, and course costs. Successful candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from DKK 28,993 to DKK 35,015, depending on experience.

An additional 17.1% pension contribution will also be provided. The scholarships also include an opportunity to gain teaching experience, with 416 hours of teaching for the 3-year PhD scheme, and 277 hours for the 4+4 PhD scheme.

Eligibility criteria

Details inform that applicants should have a solid academic background and a strong interest in;

AI, mathematical statistics, and data-driven decision-making

Those with degrees in AI, mathematical statistics, or econometrics are encouraged to apply.

CBS is also seeking candidates who are ready to contribute to innovative research and teaching. Candidates can apply for two different PhD schemes based on their educational background.

The 3-year PhD scheme is meant for candidates who have already completed a Master’s degree.

The PhD scheme is available to those in their final year of a Master’s degree or those who hold a Bachelor’s degree.

Application procedure

The application must include a five-page project description. The project description must include:

A presentation of a research area within AI and Statistics to focus on during the PhD.

A description of the initial theoretical framework and method.

A brief presentation of potential applications of the proposed methods within business economics.

A work plan for the three years.

In addition to the project description, copies of the following must be included:

Diploma for bachelor’s and master’s degrees or other certificates at an equivalent level, as well as grade transcripts.

A concise curriculum vitae (CV).

A list of articles and publications (if applicable).

One example of a selected written work (e.g., master’s/bachelor’s thesis).

A letter of recommendation (to be sent directly to Natalie Soudani at nso.fi@cbs.dk)

Recruitment procedure

The Recruitment Committee also expects to conduct a shortlisting of applicants to be assessed by the Assessment Committee. All applicants will be notified of their status in the recruitment process after the application deadline.

Applicants selected for assessment will be notified about the composition of the Assessment Committee and will receive their personal assessment later.

Selected applicants will be invited for an interview. Please note that a positive assessment does not automatically result in an interview. Once the recruitment process is completed, each applicant will be notified of the outcome of their application.

Application deadline

The deadline for applications is April 15th, 2025. All applications, including those for financial assistance, must be submitted by this date.

For more details and to apply, candidates can visit the CBS website.