The Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI) closed slightly lower on January 10, dropping by 79.68 points to end at 105,451.06.

This represents a 0.08% decline from the previous day’s close of 105,530.74. Despite the dip, the index remained comfortably above the 105,000 mark.

Trading activity picked up, with market volume increasing by 4.44% from 489 million shares to 511 million shares.

Market capitalization also held firm at N64.3 trillion, recorded across 12,877 transactions, maintaining its position above the N64 trillion level.

The session saw notable performances from top gainers CILEASING and HONYFLOUR, which rose by 10.00% and 9.99%, respectively.

On the other hand, SUNUASSUR led the decliners with a 9.99% loss, followed closely by EUNISELL, which dropped 9.96%.

Market participation was moderate, with WEMABANK and TANTALIZER emerging as the most actively traded stocks, significantly contributing to the day’s turnover.

Market Summary Current ASI: 105,451.06 points Previous ASI: 105,530.74 points Day Change: -0.08% Year-to-Date Performance: +2.45% Volume Traded: 511 million shares Market Cap: N64.3 trillion Top 5 gainers CILEASING: up 10.00% to N4.51 HONYFLOUR: up 9.99% to N10.02 TRANSEXPR: up 9.89% to N2.00 RTBRISCOE: up 9.83% to N2.57 NSLTECH: up 9.46% to N0.81 Top 5 losers SUNUASSUR: down 9.99% to N7.30 EUNISELL: down 9.96% to N17.35 SKYAVN: down 9.87% to N30.15 DAARCOMM: down 9.28% to N0.88 SOVRENINS: down 7.04% to N1.32

Trading volume

The market experienced a notable uptick in trading volume, rising by 4.44% to reach 511 million shares.

WEMABANK led the activity with a staggering 976.2 million shares traded.

TANTALIZER followed with 52.9 million shares.

UNIVINSURE came in third, recording 34.7 million shares.

ACCESSCORP saw 33.9 million shares exchanged.

NB rounded out the top five with 27.2 million shares traded, highlighting an active session despite the index’s decline.

Trading value

In terms of trading value, WEMABANK dominated with transactions worth N9.7 billion, signaling strong investor confidence.

TANTALIZER recorded an impressive N961.8 million in trades.

NB and ZENITHBANK contributed N873.2 million and N844.1 million, respectively.

ACCESSCORP added N843.7 million, showcasing sustained investor interest in key counters.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

SWOOT category

OANDO declined by 0.79%, reflecting minor losses in this category.

FUGAZ Stocks

The FUGAZ group, comprising FBNH, UBA, GTCO, ACCESSCORP, and ZENITHBANK, saw mixed performances:

FBNH, ZENITHBANK, and ACCESSCORP declined by 2.74%, 1.08%, and 0.81%, respectively.

GTCO gained 1.75%.

UBA closed flat with no movement.

Market Outlook