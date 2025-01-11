The United States economy delivered a stronger-than-expected jobs report in December, creating 256,000 jobs compared to economists’ expectations of 160,000.

This signals a more resilient labor market and is already reshaping expectations around the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy.

For Nigeria, the implications could be significant, particularly for the naira, which faces renewed risks of depreciation.

US job report and rate expectations

The report, released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, highlighted a robust jobs market that exceeded the revised figure of 212,000 for November.

Following the announcement, US treasury yields surged, with the benchmark 10-year yield climbing to 4.76% and the two-year yield reaching 4.38%.

These developments have altered market expectations, with futures traders pushing back the anticipated timing of the first Federal Reserve rate cut in 2025 from June to September.

The odds of multiple rate cuts have also declined, while some analysts, including those at Bank of America, now believe the Fed could pivot toward hiking rates if inflation picks up.

Implications for Nigeria

For Nigeria, the latest jobs report raises concerns about the naira’s trajectory in 2025. Analysts had projected that a series of Fed rate cuts would boost capital flows into emerging markets, including Nigeria.

This would have provided support for the naira, which has been under pressure due to weak foreign exchange inflows and a widening trade deficit.

However, the likelihood of sustained high US interest rates now casts doubt on these projections.

Elevated US yields typically draw investors toward safer, higher-yielding US assets, reducing appetite for riskier investments in emerging markets like Nigeria.

Nairametrics data shows that capital importation into Nigeria is expected to be significantly lower in the second half of 2024 compared to the first half, which recorded $6.4 billion in inflows, buoyed by a strong first quarter.

Analysts have linked the anticipated drop to weakening investor confidence and uncertainty over who will win the November US elections.

Projections for higher capital inflows in 2025, which were tied to expectations of US rate cuts, are now at risk of falling short.

At the First Bank Economic Outlook held in Lagos earlier this week, Bayo Adedipe Associates projected an exchange rate of N1,574/$1 in 2025, factoring in assumptions of declining US interest rates.

With US yields now likely to remain elevated, the naira could face further depreciation pressures, leaving these forecasts in limbo.

Economic risks and policy challenges

The prospect of sustained high US rates poses several risks for Nigeria’s economy.

Higher US yields could increase the cost of servicing Nigeria’s dollar-denominated debt, worsening the country’s fiscal challenges.

Rising debt-service costs, coupled with a depreciating naira, could further strain government finances and limit fiscal policy options.

In the foreign exchange market, sustained high US rates could exacerbate dollar shortages, increasing the naira’s volatility.

This would have inflationary consequences, driving up the cost of imports and raw materials and placing additional pressure on consumers and businesses already grappling with rising costs.

These developments also complicate the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) monetary policy objectives.

The apex bank, which is already walking a tightrope between controlling inflation and fostering economic growth, may find it increasingly difficult to stabilize the naira without substantial inflows of foreign exchange.

The exchange rate remains stable