The Board of Directors, Management, and Staff of Zeenab Group join the global community to celebrate an extraordinary leader, our indefatigable founder, visionary, and Group Managing Director, Dr. Victor Otaigbe Ayemere, as he marks his 50th birthday today.

Dr. Ayemere’s commitment to excellence, hard work, and compassionate leadership has left an indelible mark not only on Zeenab Foods but also on the business landscape of Nigeria and beyond. A selfless giver and nurturer of talent, his legacy is etched in the countless lives he has positively impacted, both within and outside the organization.

From identifying and developing young talents into impactful contributors to society to his Christlike character and good neighbourliness, Dr. Ayemere has consistently demonstrated that true leadership is a reflection of innate qualities, integrity, and a desire to uplift others. His global achievements in business and his profound influence on those around him stand as a testament to his visionary leadership and exemplary personality.

As we celebrate this milestone—his Golden Jubilee Anniversary—the Board of Directors, on behalf of the entire Zeenab Group family, extends heartfelt prayers and best wishes to our dear GMD.

May the Lord continue to bless you abundantly, watch over you, and keep your loving household under His divine protection. Your inspiring leadership and selfless contributions remind us all of the power of compassion, diligence, and faith in transforming lives and shaping a better world.

Happy 50th Birthday, Dr. Victor Otaigbe Ayemere!