The Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) has said it is working on a close partnership with the Lagos State Government to boost e-commerce in the state.

The Postmaster-General/Chief Executive Officer of NIPOST, Ms. Tola Odeyemi stated this on Wednesday during a courtesy visit to the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

According to her, a partnership with Lagos State would enable the Service to optimize last-mile delivery and ensure seamless connectivity within the city and across the nation.

“The e-commerce sector is rapidly expanding, and Lagos is at the forefront of this growth. Through enhanced postal and logistics services, we aim to support small businesses and individuals participating in e-commerce,” she stated.

Lagos as a critical partner

While noting that one of her primary goals, as the Postmaster-General, is to foster strategic partnerships that would enhance the efficiency and relevance of NIPOST’s services in a rapidly evolving world, the NIPOST boss said:

“I see Lagos State as a critical partner in achieving this vision, given its status as the economic hub of Nigeria.”

Odeyemi said the courtesy visit to Governor Sanwo-Olu shows the importance of partnership in governance and service delivery, saying NIPOST is ready to collaborate with the Lagos State Government to drive innovation, boost economic development, and enhance public service delivery.

She also praised the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration for several programs held in December that attracted many people in the diaspora to travel to Lagos for ‘Detty December.’

Sanwo-Olu tasks NIPOST on innovation

Speaking earlier, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu charged the Postmaster-General to challenge the status quo for a sustainable change for today and future needs.

He urged the Nigerian Postal Service to use technology as an enabler to enhance the ease of doing business in Lagos State and Nigeria.

The Governor also reiterated the commitment of the Lagos State Government to collaborate with the NIPOST office service centres to improve its physical spaces and enhance e-commerce as well as the movement and sales of goods.

“You and your team need to think outside of the box make a difference and revamp NIPOST. Don’t be shy about challenging the status quo.

“Don’t be shy about saying you want to change what you met because the people who created those things several years ago did what was obtainable then. If you want an organisation that will meet today’s and future needs, change is a reality,” Governor Sanwo-Olu advised the Postmaster-General.

What you should know

NIPOST, which had for years suffered decline in revenue due to low patronage, recently declared that it grew its revenue by 275% in 2024.

The NIPOST CEO, who announced this said the Service was able to boost its revenue generation by blocking loopholes and improving its service quality, which led to an increase in patronage of its services.

To sustain its revenue growth, Odetola said NIPOST had started by renovating and upgrading some of its locations in Abuja, Lagos, and Kaduna by upgrading its Postal Institute, which is key to the change management that Nigerians want to see in NIPOS over the coming years.