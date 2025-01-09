The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the forfeiture of $2,200 in cash, N90,280,934, and several properties located in Abuja and Lagos following the conviction of a cybercrime suspect, Chima Hyginus Nkwocha, also known as “Young Billionaire.”

The Federal High Court in Abuja convicted Nkwocha on charges of impersonation and money laundering, according to an EFCC statement released on Wednesday.

Nkwocha was arraigned before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja, following his arrest in August 2024 at the Lugbe area of Abuja, based on intelligence received by the EFCC’s Advanced Fee Fraud Section.

EFCC Allegations

Nkwocha was accused of impersonating individuals, including Frank Nils, Frank Cobert, Frank Brown, and Chiress Riffatt, using Gmail and Google Voice to defraud Linda Wheeler, an American citizen, for $345,000.

He reportedly received the naira equivalent of the funds through Ginux Global Nigeria Ltd’s Zenith Bank account.

The EFCC prosecution counsel, Lanre Adeola Olanrewaju, presented evidence including the defendant’s extrajudicial statements admitting to the crime, as well as electronic devices, forensic investigation reports, and other materials.

Count one of the EFCC’s charges read: “That you, Chima Hyginus Nkwocha (AKA Frank Nils, Frank Cobert, Frank Brown, and Chiress Riffatt), sometime in 2022 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did fraudulently impersonate Frank Nils, Frank Cobert, Frank Brown, and Chiress Riffatt on Gmail and Google Voice using the Gmail addresses, frankcorbett272@gmail.com and chriressrifatt@gmail.com with intent to defraud, fraudulently obtaining a cumulative sum of Three Hundred and Forty-Five Thousand Dollars ($345,000) from Linda Wheeler, an American, and receiving the naira equivalent through Ginux Global Nigeria Limited with account number 1228782493 domiciled in Zenith Bank, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 22(2) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22(4) of the Act.”

The EFCC disclosed to the court that items recovered during Nkwocha’s arrest included:

A black Mercedes Benz ML 350 with registration number B-2 and chassis number 4JGDA5HB9DA105827

Two gold necklaces with pendants, one gold bracelet

$2,200 in cash and N90,280,934 in a Ginux Global Nigeria Ltd Zenith Bank account (account number 1228782493), for which Nkwocha was the sole signatory

A three-bedroom terrace duplex at Cookies Court 2, 2nd Avenue, Ocean Palm Estate, Ogombo, Sangotedo, Ajah, Lagos

A three-bedroom bungalow and two self-contained apartments on Plot B023, Standard Estate, Galadima, Abuja

A plot of land measuring 300 square meters at Eko Beach City, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Two Zenith Bank drafts worth N5,000,000 and N3,000,000, dated September 12, 2024, and October 17, 2024, respectively

An iPhone 13 Pro Max, a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, and a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

What Transpired In Court

At the resumed hearing in December, Nkwocha pleaded guilty to the charges. The defence counsel raised no objections to the EFCC’s evidence, admitting all the exhibits.

Prosecution counsel Olanrewaju urged the court to convict Nkwocha in line with laws against cybercrime and money laundering.

Justice Nwite convicted and sentenced Nkwocha on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, to two years imprisonment with an option of a N2,000,000 fine.

The court also ordered the forfeiture of all items and properties to the Federal Government of Nigeria, declaring them proceeds of crime.

EFCC quoted the judge as stating that the forfeited items included the black Mercedes Benz ML 350, gold jewelry, $2,200 cash, N90,280,934 in the Zenith Bank account, properties in Lagos and Abuja, Zenith Bank drafts, and electronic devices recovered from Nkwocha.

The conviction underscores Nigeria’s ongoing fight against financial crimes. However, the Federal High Court’s verdict remains subject to appeal by any aggrieved party.