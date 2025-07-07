The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has denied reports alleging it accused courier services of being used to transport hard drugs since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office.

This was contained in a public statement issued on July 6, 2025, by the Director of Corporate Communications at NIPOST, Femi Atoyebi.

The agency described the publication as false and misleading, saying it never issued such a statement or associated drug trafficking activities with the current administration.

“The attention of the Management of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has been drawn to a recent publication by Peoples Gazette, titled “Nigerian courier services have been easily transporting hard drugs since Tinubu became president – NIPOST” which falsely attributes these allegations to NIPOST and creates the unfortunate impression that the agency either confirmed or endorsed such a position.

“At no point has NIPOST made a statement or associated these acts with the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. NIPOST expresses deep disappointment at the misleading headline, which falsely attributes these allegations to NIPOST and creates the unfortunate impression that the agency either confirmed or endorsed such a position,” the agency stated

Efforts to curb courier trafficking

As the regulatory body overseeing the courier and logistics sector in Nigeria, NIPOST explained that it is already collaborating with key agencies such as the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the Nigeria Police Force, and the Nigerian Customs Service to address the issue of drug trafficking through courier platforms.

The agency said these efforts include strengthening screening capacity, improving staff training, and enforcing compliance across licensed operators.

In response to rising concerns, NIPOST said it is carrying out more stringent compliance audits on operators. It is also enforcing Know-Your-Customer (KYC) protocols, renewing courier licenses, and ensuring that any operator found violating regulations will face immediate sanctions.

Launch of digital tracking for parcels

NIPOST disclosed that it is deploying a new Digital Postage and Parcel Identification System to track all parcels from the sender to the final recipient.

The technology is expected to boost traceability and screening, helping to safeguard the integrity of the country’s logistics chain.

The agency warned that operators involved in criminal activities risk suspension or revocation of licenses and will be handed over to the authorities for prosecution.

More insights

Beyond government agencies, NIPOST said it is also partnering with transport unions, private courier companies, and logistics stakeholders to enhance surveillance, encourage information sharing, and strengthen reporting mechanisms on suspicious packages across the country.

While clarifying its position, NIPOST also urged the media and civil society organisations to play their part in promoting national development through responsible journalism.

It encouraged the general public to support efforts to secure the postal and logistics space by reporting suspicious activity and complying with new enforcement guidelines.

What you should know

Last week, Mr. Shonde Dotun, General Manager of the Courier and Logistics Regulatory Department at NIPOST, led an enforcement operation in Kaduna as part of the agency’s ongoing clampdown on unlicensed courier and logistics operators.

During the raid, several offices belonging to illegal dispatch, express delivery, and logistics firms were sealed for operating without valid licences in violation of the NIPOST Act.

Dotun explained that the activities of these illegal operators are contributing to Nigeria’s growing security challenges. He revealed that some of them are being used by criminal elements to transport firearms, illicit drugs, and foreign currency.

In some instances, enforcement officers discovered cocaine hidden inside loaves of bread and heroin concealed in religious statues, demonstrating the sophisticated tactics being used.

According to Dotun, the Kaduna operation is part of a broader national effort that began in Kano and has already resulted in over 100 arrests this year. He also disclosed that 500 illegal operators were arrested and prosecuted in 2024.

The enforcement drive is expected to extend to motor parks, capital market hubs, stock houses, and airports, with support from the Nigeria Police Force.