The Nigerian military has announced that it thwarted a retaliatory attack by Boko Haram and Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists, killing at least 34 insurgents and recovering 23 AK 47 rifles at Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

On Wednesday, the military, under the combined ground and air components of Operation Hadin Kai, launched a robust counter-offensive against the terrorists.

The attack was aimed at avenging the recent killing of a key terrorist commander and several fighters by Nigerian troops.

According to a statement by Major General Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, the terrorists attempted a surprise assault on the military’s position in Sabon Gari Village, but they were met with swift resistance.

“On 4 January 2025, an unspecified number of ISWAP/BHT terrorists riding on motorcycles and Gun trucks engaged troops deployed in Sabon Gari Village of Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State in a fire fight.

“The terrorist had attempted to surprise troops and retaliate for the recent killing of their commander and combatants by troops.

Buba disclosed further, “Following a large-scale attack by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists on Sabon Gari Community in Damboa LGA, Borno, joint air and ground forces neutralised over 34 terrorists during firefights. However, six (6) soldiers were killed in action during the encounter.”

Community applauds military

Meanwhile, Senator Ali Ndume, former Senate Leader and representative of Borno South, expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in the recent attack.

He commended the resilience of the Nigerian Army and reaffirmed his support for the victims of the violence in Sabon Gari Village.

Senator Ndume’s visit to the headquarters of the Nigerian Army’s Joint Task Force in Maiduguri emphasised the ongoing regional security challenges, especially in southern Borno, which has long been plagued by insurgent activity.

Borno State, particularly areas such as Mandara Mountain, Damboa, Biu’s Mandaga Garau, and parts of Ngulde and Ngwahi in Askira/Uba Local Government Area, has been a hotbed of insurgency.

Borno Governor pledges N300 million support

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has pledged N300 million to support the families of soldiers who lost their lives in the fight against Boko Haram insurgents.

The governor made the announcement on Wednesday following the 2025 MNJT Operation Desert Sanity 2 Medal Parade in N’Djamena, Chad Republic. In his remarks to journalists, Zulum emphasized that the donation would be managed through the “Tribute to Our Troops Charity Foundation,” a program dedicated to honoring fallen soldiers, celebrating active-duty personnel, and assisting the families of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

Zulum expressed deep gratitude to the troops and reaffirmed the state government’s unwavering support for military personnel engaged in the ongoing battle against insurgency in the northeast.

“The Chief of Defence Staff has set up a foundation that will look into the welfare of the families of the deceased soldiers and those who were wounded in action,” the governor stated.

The governor added: “There is nothing we can do better than this; they sacrificed their lives to pay the supreme price. We shall continue to support them. I am happy that this kind of foundation has been set up. If there is any one state in Nigeria that should key in to support this foundation, it is Borno.”