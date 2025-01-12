The Borno government, in collaboration with the Federal Government, has inaugurated the Ngarannam livestock estate to boost food and nutrition security and improve livelihoods.

Located in Mafa Local Government Area of the state, the estate was officially opened on Saturday by the Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha.

Maiha stated that the project was initiated to modernize livestock production, improve food security, address farmers/herders’ conflicts, and restore livelihoods in the affected communities.

Federal Government’s commitment to transform livestock sector

He praised the state government for its significant contribution to the initiative, describing it as a model for sustainable livestock development in the country.

“The commissioning of this settlement highlights the Federal Government’s commitment to transforming the livestock sector into a vibrant, productive, and sustainable industry,” he said.

Maiha also emphasized that the project aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the vision of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development to enhance productivity and sedentarism pastoralists.

“The Ngarannam settlement will provide a sustainable, climate-smart environment for livestock production, address farmers/herders clashes, and support the value chain for livestock and dairy products,” the minister added.

State-of-the-Art facilities to meet international standards

Maiha explained that the facilities at the ranch, which include veterinary clinics, dairy and beef upgrading centers, and milk collection hubs, were designed to meet international standards for meat and dairy production.

He urged beneficiaries to take ownership of the facilities and ensure their effective use.

The minister also called on other states to emulate Borno’s approach, adding that the federal government would continue to support state governments in enhancing the livestock sub-sector.

Project’s role in revitalizing rural livelihoods

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno also highlighted that the project was a cornerstone of his administration’s commitment to revitalizing rural livelihoods and addressing the challenges posed by insurgency and displacement.

“This project reflects our vision to rebuild and transform Borno. It aligns with the Borno State 25-Year Development Plan and our 10-Pact Agenda.

“Beyond infrastructure, it represents hope, resilience, and progress for our people,” he added.

Comprehensive infrastructure for smooth operation

The governor stated that his administration had established state-of-the-art facilities in the Ngarannam settlement, including housing estates, schools, health clinics, veterinary services, and pasture development centers, to ensure smooth operation.

“The ranch also features milk collection hubs, markets, and security outposts to foster economic growth and ensure safety,” he added.

Zulum announced that each of the 461 households from 18 communities displaced by insurgency in the Ngarannam area would receive humanitarian relief packages and livestock, including pairs of bulls, heifers, and goats, as part of efforts to restore livelihoods.

Dr. Umar Kadafur, the Deputy Governor of Borno and supervising commissioner for the state’s Ministry of Livestock Development, noted that the initiative was part of broader efforts to enhance food security and reduce rural-urban migration.

He urged beneficiaries to take ownership of the facilities to ensure their sustainability.

“The Ngarannam ranch is equipped with over 27 essential facilities, including a breeding center, earth dams, and solar-powered boreholes for irrigation and livestock needs,” Kadafur said.

He also announced that 200 hectares of rain-fed pasture had been cultivated to support year-round grazing.

Professor Attahiru Jega, the guest speaker and Co-Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Implementing Livestock Reforms, commended the Zulum administration’s commitment to driving economic growth, improving livelihoods, and providing employment.