The Nigerian Cancer Society (NCS) has called for an increase in the allocation to the Cancer Health Fund (CHF) in the 2025 Appropriation Bill, citing growing treatment demands.

The group advocates for a N1 billion allocation, emphasizing that the current budget provision of just N150 million is inadequate to address the rising number of cancer cases in the country.

The NCS emphasizes that with the high cost of cancer treatment, an enhanced funding commitment is crucial to ensuring better care for indigent cancer patients.

Prof. Abidemi Omonisi, the President of the Nigerian Cancer Society (NCS), appealed for a significant increase in the allocation to the Cancer Health Fund (CHF) in the 2025 Appropriation Bill.

Omonisi made this appeal during a seminar for health journalists in Abuja on Saturday, where he spoke about the NCS’s “Enhancing Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Vaccine Awareness and Uptake in Nigeria” project.

The project, a two-year initiative by NCS in collaboration with Pathfinder, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), seeks to address gaps in the uptake of the HPV vaccine.

Budget allocation for cancer health fund

The Federal Government has allocated N1.3 billion to CHF over the past four years, with N200 million earmarked for 2024.

However, the 2025 proposed health sector budget of N2.39 trillion includes only N150 million for CHF and N50 million for Childhood Cancer Health Funds.

Omonisi criticizes insufficient allocation for cancer care

According to Omonisi, the N150 million allocated for treating indigent cancer patients with breast, cervical, and prostate cancers is insufficient to meet the growing demand, as cancer cases continue to rise in the country.

He advocated for an upward review of the allocation to one billion naira, given the high cost of cancer treatment.

“The CHF is a commendable initiative by the Federal Ministry of Health, which provides counterpart funding to support cancer patients.

“However, with only N150 million budgeted this year, it is grossly inadequate.

“The treatment cost for a cancer patient can average N20 million, and N150 million will not cover the needs of patients with breast, cervical, and prostate cancers.

“I urge the National Assembly to review the budget and increase the allocation to CHF,” Omonisi said.

Cancer treatment burden and the intervention fund

Omonisi highlighted the financial burden of cancer treatment on patients, noting that even wealthy individuals diagnosed with the disease could face financial devastation.

He added that the NCS is launching the Cancer Intervention Fund to mobilize the private sector and philanthropists in support of cancer treatment and the society’s activities.

Raising awareness for HPV vaccine uptake

Dr. Uzoma Ugochukwu, a Public Health Specialist and consultant for the HPV vaccine uptake project, emphasized the importance of raising awareness about HPV and the vaccine to increase acceptance.

He explained that the project is designed to support the government’s efforts to ensure girls aged 9 to 14 receive the vaccine, helping to prevent cervical cancer.

“This project is crucial for us at NCS. We believe that engaging the media is essential to addressing misconceptions and myths surrounding the vaccine.

We are committed to ensuring that no girl is left behind in the fight against cervical cancer, which is a leading cause of cancer globally, especially in developing countries like Nigeria,” Ugochukwu said.