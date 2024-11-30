The Borno State Government has approved N1.6 billion for the rehabilitation of 33 educational institutions affected by the recent floods in the state.

The funding is aimed at restoring critical educational infrastructure and providing safe, conducive learning environments for students in the flood-impacted areas.

Alhaji Lawan Abba-Wakilbe, the State’s Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation, made the announcement on Saturday, noting that the affected schools are spread across Maiduguri, Jere, Mafa, Konduga, Chibok, and Damboa local government areas, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria.

“Borno Government says it has approved N1.6 billion for the rehabilitation of 33 educational institutions affected by the recent floods in the state.

“The affected schools cut across Maiduguri, Jere, Mafa, Konduga, Chibok, and Damboa local government areas of the state.

“Alhaji Lawan Abba-Wakilbe, the Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation announced this on Saturday in Maiduguri,” the NAN report read in part.

Abba-Wakilbe noted that the rehabilitation effort is part of a broader plan to address the damages caused by the floods, which have disrupted education for many students in the state.

The Commissioner emphasized the government’s strong commitment to restoring learning facilities and ensuring uninterrupted education.

He noted that the N1.6 billion will be allocated directly to the affected schools through the School-Based Management Committees (SBMCs), which will oversee the implementation of the School Improvement Plan (SIP) for each institution.

Abba-Wakilbe stressed that the committees have earned a reputation for effectively managing previous projects, and they will ensure that the rehabilitation funds are used efficiently. The amount allocated to each school will be determined based on the level of damage sustained.

More insights

The Commissioner also announced that the rehabilitation initiative will extend beyond the schools to include the state’s Library Board and the Scholarship Board, further strengthening the restoration of educational resources across Borno.

Abba-Wakilbe stressed that the Borno State Ministry of Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation has set up a monitoring team to ensure the proper use of the funds.

To enhance transparency, he revealed that plans are also underway to engage an auditor and financial consultant to oversee the process.

The Commissioner urged school management without operational accounts to open them promptly to facilitate the fund distribution.

The report also noted that the announcement has received widespread support from educators and parents, with many expressing optimism that the rehabilitation efforts will help students return to a safer, more stable learning environment.