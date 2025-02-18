The Federal Government has pledged to fast-track the restoration of infrastructure destroyed by the Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East.

This commitment was made known by Mr Uba Ahmadu, the Minister of State for Regional Development, during a courtesy visit to Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno on Monday.

He emphasized that the government is committed to enhancing the region’s recovery efforts through special intervention.

During his three-day facility tour of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) intervention projects in Maiduguri, the minister highlighted Borno’s special place in the developmental agenda of his ministry and the NEDC.

He expressed satisfaction with the partnership between the state and NEDC, emphasizing the intent to intensify collaborations to fast-track ongoing projects, initiate new interventions where necessary, and work with stakeholders to make Borno State a model.

“Our visit today demonstrates President Bola Tinubu’s priority and his administration’s commitment to working in synergy with the state government to accelerate development, restore livelihoods, and strengthen peace-building efforts,” said Ahmadu.

Key interventions for regional development

Ahmadu further noted that through NEDC, the government is implementing key interventions in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economic empowerment to support the rebuilding process.

Zulum, who was represented by his deputy, Alhaji Usman Kadafur, expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu’s administration for having the thought to create a ministry whose mandate focused on regional development.

“As a state, we will continue to work with the Federal Government on humanitarian interventions on facilities destroyed by the Boko Haram terrorists.

“Everyone knew that there had been a lot of destruction of lives and property by the Boko Haram terrorists, but with the intervention of NEDC, communities are returning back home, and the people are recuperating,” he said.

More insight

At the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mohammed Mele, expressed appreciation to the Federal Government for building a Centre for Studying Violent Extremism for the institution through NEDC.

Mele said that the centre, which had since been put to use, was crucial for counterterrorism and peace development studies.

The vice chancellor also appealed to the minister to help the University to furnish an edifice under the Centre, which was also built for the institution by the Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) but has not been furnished.

The Minister directed the Managing Director of NEDC, Mohammed Alkali, to go ahead and do the needful as requested by the vice chancellor.

He said that both NEDC and TETFUND were Federal Government agencies, so any of them could provide the needed support to the university.

At the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), Prof. Ahmed Ahidjo, the Chief Medical Director (CMD), took the minister round to showcase some of the interventions the hospital benefited from from NEDC.

The CMD explained how the Sept. 10, 2024, flood disaster destroyed equipment and other facilities at the hospital, putting the value of the damages at more than N13 billion.

Ahidjo urged the minister to come to their aid to help them in the area of equipment recovery to enable them to restore the services being rendered by the hospital to the teeming population of the Northeast as a reference centre with more than 150 medical professors.