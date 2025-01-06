The Nigerian stock market demonstrated remarkable resilience on January 6, 2025, as the All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 61.91 points, closing at 103,648.24.

This increase reflects a modest gain of 0.06% from the previous day’s close of 103,586.33, driven by a significant uptick in trading volume.

Amid the increase, market volume experienced an ascent of 20.67%, climbing from 709 million shares to an impressive 855 million shares.

Additionally, market capitalization saw a positive shift, increasing by N63.1 trillion to reach a total of N63.2 trillion across 16,505 transactions.

Among the day’s standout performers, WEMABANK and DAARCOMM each posted a remarkable gain of 10.00%, signaling strong investor confidence.

On the flip side, CUTIX led the decliners with a drop of 5.45%, followed closely by CAVERTON, which fell by 5.36%.

The trading session was marked by heightened activity, with CHAMS and VERITASKAP emerging as the most actively traded stocks, significantly contributing to the day’s turnover.

Market Summary Current ASI: 103,648.24 points

Previous ASI: 103,586.33 points

Day Change: +0.06%

Year-to-Date Performance: +0.70%

Volume Traded: 855 million shares

Market Cap: N63.2 trillion Top 5 gainers WEMABANK: up 10.00% to N11.00

DAARCOMM: up 10.00% to N0.77

HONYFLOUR: up 9.99% to N8.37

WAPIC: up 9.86% to N2.98

LASACO: up 9.95% to N4.09 Top 5 losers CUTIX: down 5.45% to N2.60

CAVERTON: down 5.36% to N2.65

JAIZBANK: down 5.23% to N3.08

CHAMPION: down 4.53% to N4.00

IKEJAHOTEL: down 4.26% to N12.35

Trading volume

In a notable shift, trading volume in the market rose by 20.67%, reaching 855 million shares exchanged.

CHAMS led the pack with 80.7 million shares traded, followed by VERITASKAP at 60.4 million.

ACCESSCORP came in third with 54.3 million shares, while GTCO saw 53.9 million shares change hands.

PRESTIGE rounded out the top five with 48.9 million shares traded, indicating a lively trading session.

Trading value

GTCO topped the list with transactions amounting to N3 billion, reflecting strong interest.

ACCESSCORP followed with N1.3 billion in trades, while BUAFOODS and FBNH also contributed with about N1.3 billion and N1.1 billion, respectively.

ARADEL added N730.6 million to the mix, showing a decent level of activity.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

Among the SWOOT stocks, WAPCO was the only gainer, edging up by 0.7%.

In the FUGAZ group—comprising FBNH, UBA, GTCO, ACCESSCORP, and ZENITHBANK—the movement was mixed:

FBNH saw a gain of 3.40%, followed closely by ACCESSCORP at 2.04%, and GTCO at 1.40%.

ZENITHBANK managed a slight gain of 0.32%, while UBA remained steady with no change.

Outlook

With the Nigerian All-Share Index crossing the 103,500 mark, the start of the year looks promising. The index is now eyeing the psychological barrier of 104,000, last reached in March 2024.

In January, anticipated positive corporate results for Q4 2024 could provide the momentum needed to drive the index higher.