The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has reported another incident of vandalism on the 330kV Shiroro–Katampe transmission line, which occurred on Wednesday.

Ndidi Mbah, TCN spokesperson, disclosed the disruption on their official X (formerly Twitter) page, stating that it occurred at approximately 11:43 PM.

She further explained that the 330kV Shiroro–Katampe circuit experienced an outage in the power supply, and despite attempting a trial reclosure, the line tripped again immediately.

In an investigation carried out by a TCN line patrol team dispatched from the Abuja Regional Office, it was discovered that the vandals had stolen part of the conductor between towers T216 and T218.

“The TCN lines maintenance crew has since mobilized to the site and is working assiduously to replace the vandalized 330kV power conductor. Restoration of bulk power supply through the affected line is expected soon.”

“We appeal to the general public to assist in identifying and reporting suspicious activities around power transmission infrastructure. Your vigilance and cooperation are crucial in helping us to prevent acts of vandalism or apprehend the culprits.” She stated

Backstory

Following a previous report by Nairametrics, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has pointed out the destruction of its infrastructure specifically the Shiroro-Katampe 330kV transmission line, marking the fifth such incident in since February.

This recurring issue highlights significant concerns regarding the security of the nation’s critical power infrastructure.

TCN noted that these attacks not only disrupt power supply but also require costly repairs and lead to delays in service restoration, further straining Nigeria’s already fragile electricity grid.

Mbah expressed the company’s frustration over the repeated destruction of vital infrastructure. She emphasized that these acts undermine efforts to improve Nigeria’s power transmission network and hinder progress toward a more stable energy supply.

What you should know

This year has seen a troubling rise in vandalism targeting Nigeria’s critical infrastructure. In response, the Federal Government has already spent an alarming N8.8 billion on repairing transmission towers destroyed by vandals highlighting the significant economic burden of recurring infrastructure damage.

Instead of investing in the expansion and modernization of the power sector, the government is forced to allocate resources to address the damage caused by these destructive acts.

These substantial repair costs are diverting much-needed funds away from essential development projects, further hindering efforts to strengthen the national grid and improve electricity access across the country.

As more funds are spent on repairs, the ability to improve and stabilize the electricity supply becomes increasingly difficult, prolonging the challenges of unreliable power supply across the country.