The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced the arrest of three suspected vandals allegedly responsible for damaging power line installations in Agbogugu, Enugu State.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, TCN’s General Manager of Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, confirmed that the suspects were apprehended on March 24 through a joint operation involving community members and law enforcement agencies, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to TCN, the suspects were initially detained at the Agbogugu Police Station, Ozalla, before being transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further interrogation. Following their initial court appearance, they have since been remanded in prison custody pending trial.

Mbah emphasized that TCN is actively collaborating with security agencies to ensure the prosecution of the suspects, reinforcing the company’s commitment to curbing vandalism on critical power infrastructure.

“TCN officials are working closely with the police to ensure the vandals face justice,” Mbah said.

Community vigilance key to combatting vandalism – TCN

According to Mbah, the incident demonstrates the critical role of host communities in safeguarding public infrastructure. She urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities around transmission lines and power facilities to security agencies or the nearest TCN office.

“This incident highlights the importance of community vigilance and cooperation with law enforcement in combating vandalism,” she stated.

She further reiterated that such acts of sabotage not only disrupt the electricity supply but also hinder the government’s broader efforts to provide stable and efficient power transmission across the country.

She urged host communities to remain alert and report any suspicious activities to security operatives or the nearest TCN office.

“By working together, we can protect our communities and ensure a more robust transmission network. Prompt reporting of suspicious activities will greatly help in preventing such incidents and bringing perpetrators to justice,” she added.

Mbah warned that continued attacks on transmission infrastructure would only exacerbate the country’s energy crisis, stressing that proactive measures and stronger security collaboration are needed to curb the menace.

The Federal Government in February announced plans to engage communities across Nigeria in efforts to curb the rampant vandalism of electricity assets, a major cause of grid collapses.

According to the Minister of Power, the Ministry is collaborating with the Office of the National Security Adviser and security agencies to explore diverse strategies for combating vandalism.

Vandalism of power infrastructure has been a persistent challenge in Nigeria, contributing to frequent outages and disruptions in the national grid.