The Presidency has called on the Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu, to prioritize the acceleration of the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) as part of ongoing efforts to reform Nigeria’s power sector.

This call was made on Thursday during a meeting between Hadiza Bala Usman, Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination and Head of the Central Results Delivery Coordination Unit (CRDCU), and Bayo Adelabu, Minister of Power, Permanent Secretary, and Heads of Departments and Agencies within the Ministry of Power.

This was contained in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) by the Central Results Delivery Coordination Unit (CRDCU) on Thursday.

The statement read, in part “This is part of the President Tinubu administration’s ongoing efforts to ensure continuous monitoring and improvement in the delivery of key ministerial mandates.”

According to the statement, the engagement, conducted as part of the Tinubu administration’s agenda for impactful governance, focused on the Q1–Q3 Performance Assessment Report regarding Presidential Priorities and Ministerial Deliverables.

Launched in 2020, the NMMP is a metering programme setup by the Federal Government of Nigeria to provide prepaid meters for customers to ease the burden of meter acquisition.

Key Highlights of the Meeting

1. Accelerating Metering Solutions

A major point of discussion was the urgent need to fast-track the rollout of metering solutions, particularly through the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP). The initiative aims to resolve the longstanding challenges of estimated billing, which have eroded consumer confidence and hindered revenue generation. A well-implemented metering system is expected to create a transparent billing environment, fostering trust between power providers and consumers while enhancing overall revenue collection.

2. Completion of Renewable Energy Projects

The meeting also focused on the progress of vital renewable energy projects, such as the Katsina Hybrid/Solar Plant and the 132kV transmission line from Zungeru to Tengina. These projects are pivotal to Nigeria’s push towards achieving its renewable energy targets. Once operational, they will not only stabilize the national grid but also expand power generation capacity, especially in rural and underserved regions. The completion of these projects promises to significantly contribute to energy sustainability and economic growth.

3. Enhancing Transmission and Distribution Infrastructure

Another critical agenda item was the need to improve the energy distribution and transmission framework. Priorities include upgrading aging infrastructure, reducing transmission losses, and ensuring more equitable electricity distribution nationwide. Collaborative efforts between the Ministry of Power, Distribution Companies (DisCos), and other stakeholders were emphasized as key to overcoming systemic inefficiencies.

4. Improving Data Accuracy for Decision-Making

Hadiza Bala Usman presented the Ministry’s performance scorecard for Q1 to Q3, 2024, highlighting the importance of accurate and verifiable data for informed policymaking. She urged the Ministry, Directorate of Planning, Research, and Statistics, and affiliated agencies to strengthen their data collection and verification processes. Reliable data, she noted, is essential for identifying gaps, prioritizing resources, and achieving measurable outcomes in the power sector.

A Collaborative Path Forward

The meeting reinforced the Tinubu administration’s focus on ensuring that government deliverables translate into tangible benefits for citizens.

By addressing key challenges in the power sector, the administration aims to provide sustainable energy solutions that drive industrialization, enhance quality of life, and promote economic stability.

This engagement is one in a series of ongoing reviews aimed at achieving Presidential Priorities across various ministries.

As efforts to transform the power sector accelerate, the government’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and collaboration remains steadfast.