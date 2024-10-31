The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced that it has restored electricity to several northern regions, including Lafia, Makurdi, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, Bauchi, and Gombe states.

This disclosure was made in a statement by the spokesperson of the transmission company, Ndidi Mbah, in a statement on Wednesday.

The restoration comes after nine days of total blackout in the northwest, northeast, and parts of north-central Nigeria, which sparked public outrage and led the federal government to deploy armed forces to protect the engineers.

The blackout was caused by the vandalization of a TCN transmission line in the region.

What TCN is Saying

Speaking on the latest development, Mbah said:

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has successfully restored bulk power supply through its 330kV Ugwuaji-Apir transmission line 1 as of 4:56 pm today, following the completion of repairs on the vandalized section of the line.

“With the restoration of this line, the Apir-Lafia 330kV transmission line 2 is now operational, also, bulk power transmission has been restored to Lafia, Makurdi, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, Bauchi, & Gombe States.

“As restoration efforts continue, with the TCN engineering team preparing to commence work on the second 330kV transmission line. All necessary materials for the repairs are on hand, and work will begin as soon as the site is secured for the safety of our personnel to the affected sections of the vandalized 330kV transmission line two.

“In the meantime, teams of linesmen will re-patrol the 330kV line 2 to ensure that no other sections are impacted as the repair works progress.”

Backstory

Nairametrics previously reported that states in the North-West, North-East, and parts of North-Central Nigeria are set to face power outages due to a disruption in the two 330kV Ugwaji-Apir Double Circuit transmission lines, affecting power supply in these regions.

This was confirmed by the spokesperson of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Ndidi Mbah, through a circular.

Mbah stated that the tripping of both lines has resulted in a loss of 468 megawatts (MW), leading to a significant power outage.

Moreover, there have been several instances of transmission line tripping and even grid collapses this year, causing extensive blackouts across various states and nationwide.

What you should know

Nigeria is currently struggling with inadequate electricity supply, forcing individuals and companies to rely on diesel-powered generators to sustain businesses and industries.

The power supply deficit has been linked to multiple factors, including low power generation, insufficient gas supply, and issues with distribution companies.

Moreover, this situation is further aggravated by frequent disruptions of transmission lines due to vandalism, weather-related events, and technical challenges.

As a result, the reliance on generators has increased operational costs for businesses, affecting profitability and limiting economic growth.