Frequent power grid collapses in Nigeria remain a pressing challenge, but decentralisation offers a sustainable solution.

This was made known on Tuesday by energy expert Wumi Iledare, a Professor Emeritus of Energy Studies at Louisiana State University while speaking on Channels TV’s Morning Brief.

Prof. Iledare noted the systemic issues underlying Nigeria’s power grid.

He explained that the recurrent incidents often labeled as “collapses” are better understood as “trips,” caused by overloading and inadequate infrastructure.

“Because everything is centralised, you’ll have a problem when you inject a lot of load on that line and a lot of demand. What you have is not necessarily a collapse but a trip. Every time the line is overloaded, there is an instrument there that will literally just shut it out,” he said.

He likened the situation to household electrical systems, where overloading causes circuit breakers to trip, adding,

“It’s one thing to generate megawatts of electricity. It’s another thing to evacuate it to the end users. So, where you have a problem is that link.”

The Case for Decentralisation

Prof. Iledare argued that decentralisation of Nigeria’s power grids is a critical step to resolving the persistent challenges of grid trips and collapses.

He noted, “Decentralisation [of the grids] is the key to resolving the collapse or the tripping of the electric distribution and transmission line. And we must not be afraid to decentralise.”

His recommendations align with provisions in the Electricity Act 2023, which empowers states to regulate their electricity markets.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has already transferred regulatory oversight to 10 states, signaling progress in decentralising the power sector.

Government’s Perspective on Grid Challenges

Meanwhile, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, acknowledged the fragile state of the national electricity grid during the 2025 budget defense session with the Senate Joint Committee on Power on Monday. He pointed to the inability to repair a critical transmission line in northern Nigeria due to security challenges as a major factor.

“The Kaduna-Shiroro-Mando line was one of the two major lines transmitting power to the north. The second, the Ugwuaji-Makurdi line, was also vandalized but has been repaired. The Shiroro-Mando-Kaduna line, however, remains down due to insecurity,” Adelabu said.

He explained that the reliance on a single transmission line has created unnecessary strain, making the grid more susceptible to collapses.

While the government is committed to reducing the frequency of collapses and ensuring swift restoration, the minister warned that such incidents are likely to persist until comprehensive measures are implemented.

What you should know

The Federal Government passed the Electricity Act 2023 which aims to decentralise electricity distribution in the country.

Industry experts and policymakers agree that expanding regulatory oversight to more states and addressing security challenges in transmission line repairs are crucial.

So far, NERC has transferred regulatory powers in 10 states including Enugu, Ekiti, Ondo, Imo, Oyo, Edo, Kogi, Lagos, Ogun, and Niger.

NERC says the transfers have been completed in Enugu, Ekiti, Ondo, and Imo, while 6 states are still in progress.