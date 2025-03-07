The National Grid reportedly collapsed on Friday, plunging several parts of Nigeria into darkness, even as the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) attributed the power disruption to a “system outage.”

In a statement posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, IKEDC notified customers of the outage, stating that efforts were underway to restore supply.

“Please be informed that we experienced a system outage today 07/03/2025 @ 14:00 hours affecting supply within our network. Restoration of supply is ongoing in collaboration with our critical stakeholders,” the company wrote.

Social Media Reactions

Following the blackout, “National Grid” quickly became the number one trending topic on X, with many Nigerians expressing frustration over the recurring power instability in the country. Several users speculated that the grid had collapsed, though official confirmation from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) was yet to be issued as of the time of this report.

As monitored by Nairametrics, National Grid topped the trend list on X (formerly Twitter) as of 3 pm on Friday, several X users expressed their reactions to the reported grid collapse.

CHYBYS said “Who’s disturbing national grid? E collapse abi e no collapse, stop going around the corners,”

Olayinka said “We no even first get light to even be involved in this national grid issue”

One user, SCRUMMY

I think your manager should’ve joined Hallelujah challenge

Another user, Nollywood YouTube Lover wrote “Abeg no punish us oo… no be us beat your workers!!”

Timzil said “I like as we are very aware when national grid is upon us”

street President said “A sane government would declare a State of Emergency on electricity. But Nigeria has never experienced a sane government. Our National Grid is suffering from chronic acute epilepsy.”

A sane government would declare a State of Emergency on electricity.

But Nigeria has never experienced a sane government.

A Recurring Challenge

Nigeria’s power grid has experienced multiple collapses over the years, often attributed to inadequate generation capacity, transmission constraints, and technical faults. According to data from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), the grid recorded several partial or total collapses in 2024, sparking concerns about the country’s power sector reliability.

Despite repeated assurances from power sector stakeholders, the issue persists, impacting businesses, households, and industries that rely on the national grid for electricity supply.

On February 12, 2025, IKEDC dismissed rumours of a grid collapse, stating that it experienced a system outage.

This response came after multiple unverified reports suggested that the country’s power grid had suffered yet another breakdown, causing widespread electricity outages.