The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has restored normal bulk power supply to Eko and Ikeja Electricity Distribution Companies, enabling them to resume full electricity distribution to their customers in Lagos State.

This was confirmed in a statement signed by Ndidi Mbah, General Manager of Public Affairs at TCN, on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the restoration was made possible following the successful completion of repair works on a section of the 330kV transmission line between towers 420 and 422 of the Osogbo-Omotosho transmission network.

The repairs, which addressed a snapped power line, were completed at 8:55 p.m. on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

Last week, TCN attributed the drop in bulk power supply within the Eko and Ikeja franchise areas to a transmission line cut that occurred between Towers 420 to 422 on the Omotoso – Ikeja West 330kV transmission line on Saturday, March 9, 2025.

She said that this temporary drop in bulk power supply has caused significant load shedding within the Eko and Ikeja franchise areas.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announces that transmission lines snap occurred between Towers 420 to 422 on the Omotoso – Ikeja West 330kV transmission line on Saturday, March 9, 2025,” she noted in an earlier statement.

Impact of the Repair Works

The repair work on the transmission line resolved the major disruption in the power supply caused by the line snap, the TCN noted.

With the restoration, TCN confirmed that load shedding previously necessitated by the outage has now been halted, ensuring improved power supply stability to affected areas.

The power disruption had significantly impacted electricity consumers in Lagos, leading to extended outages in some locations.

While repair works were ongoing, TCN collaborated with the Lagos State Government and the affected distribution companies to mitigate the impact on residents and businesses.

TCN’s Commitment to Grid Stability

TCN expressed appreciation for the patience and cooperation of the Lagos State Government, Eko and Ikeja Electricity Distribution Companies, and electricity consumers during the period of load shedding.

The company reiterated its commitment to maintaining a stable transmission network and responding swiftly to infrastructural challenges to minimize disruptions.

Observers say this development is expected to bring much-needed relief to businesses and households in Lagos, which had experienced service disruptions due to the damaged transmission line.

Some industry experts have emphasized the importance of proactive maintenance and investment in Nigeria’s power infrastructure to prevent similar occurrences in the future.