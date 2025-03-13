The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has confirmed the collapse of four towers along the Owerri-Ahoada 132kV Double Circuit line due to vandalism.

This was disclosed in a statement by TCN’s General Manager, Mrs. Ndidi Mbah, on Thursday in Abuja.

Mbah stated that the affected towers, T171 to T174, were compromised, which led to their collapse at approximately 6:23 pm on Tuesday.

According to the Manager, the towers were discovered after a failed trial reclosure that prompted a subsequent patrol as reported by the news agency of Nigeria.

“Investigations confirmed that the towers’ collapse was a direct result of vandalism.

“This incident has disrupted power supply to the Ahoda, Gbarain, and Yenagoa 132kV transmission substations, affecting some parts of Rivers State and the entire Bayelsa,” the report read in part.

Mbah explained that a team of engineers, led by the General Manager, Port Harcourt Region, Mr. Emmanuel Akpa, had visited the site to assess the extent of the damage.

She said that TCN was making efforts to mobilise personnel and materials to repair the vandalised towers to restore power supply to the affected states.

“TCN condemns this act of vandalism, which continues to undermine efforts made to put in place a robust transmission grid.

“We are again calling on host communities to join us in the urgent fight against the vandalism of power infrastructure, ‘’ she said

Mbah emphasized that vandalism undermines efforts to build a stable transmission grid and urged host communities to collaborate with TCN in tackling the destruction of power infrastructure.

What you should know

In November 2024, TCN’s Managing Director, Mr. Sule Abdulaziz, Managing Director disclosed that the Federal Government had spent about N8.8 billion in repairing vandalised transmission towers nationwide following a report by Nairametrics.

In March 2024, The Transmission Company of Nigeria reported another destruction of its infrastructure, the Shiroro-Katampe 330kV transmission line.

Vandalism causes extensive damage to infrastructure, including transmission towers, power lines, transformers, and substations, which are expensive to repair or replace.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has reported another incident of vandalism, with three towers on the 330kV Lokoja-Gwagwalada transmission line destroyed in November 2024.

There are significant economic losses as businesses, industries, and service providers face interruptions in their operations, leading to decreased productivity, lost revenue, and in some cases, total shutdowns.

In November 2023, Vandalism caused 13% of power-related accidents between Q1 and Q3 of 2023. This is according to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).